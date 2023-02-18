Home Health Atp Rotterdam, Sinner beats Wawrinka: he’s in the semifinal – Corriere della Sera
Atp Rotterdam, Sinner beats Wawrinka: he’s in the semifinal – Corriere della Sera

Atp Rotterdam, Sinner beats Wawrinka: he’s in the semifinal – Corriere della Sera
  1. Atp Rotterdam, Sinner beats Wawrinka: he is in the semifinals Corriere della Sera
  2. Sinner advances in Rotterdam: he beats Wawrinka in straight sets and reaches the semifinals The Sports Gazette
  3. ATP Rotterdam: Sinner super, dominates Wawrinka with another excellent performance, flies to the semifinals LiveTennis.it
  4. ATP ranking, the post-Fab 4 generation makes Italy fly great tennis
  5. The usual indoor, the new Jannik: so Sinner dominated Tsitsipas The Sports Gazette
  6. See full coverage on Google News
