ATP Toronto 2023, Jannik Sinner reaches the quarterfinals without playing! Murray retires early due to a physical problem

A game finished before starting. It has these characteristics the eighth final of the Toronto Masters1000 between Jannik Sinner and Andy Murray, the last match scheduled on the Central Center of the prestigious Canadian tournament. The challenge that would have sanctioned the closure of the day did not take place due to a physical problem that concerned the Scotsman.

Murray, in fact, entered the field to communicate his retirement e apologize to the public for what happened: “I’m really sad, this has rarely happened to me in my career, I’m sorry, I have an abs problem. It might be my last time here in Canada, ending up like this is bad“, the words of the ex n.1 of the world.

Three-time @NB Toronto champion Andy Murray tells the crowd that he’s been forced to retire with an abdominal injury. Jannik Sinner goes through to the quarterfinals. pic.twitter.com/1Lu2nvaVAF — TennisNow (@Tennis_Now) August 11, 2023

Consequentially, Sinner reaches the quarterfinals of the Canadian 1000 without playing and will face French Gael Monfils in the last challenge always scheduled on the main field, in the next Italian night (around 3 in the morning Italian).

An unexpected match, but the surprising path of the transalpine, victorious in the second round against the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas (n.4 ATP) and in the round of 16 against the Australian Aleksandar Vukic (n.62 of the ranking) for 6-4 6-4, led to the crossing.

