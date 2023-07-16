Atrial Fibrillation: A Major Risk Factor for Stroke, Urgent Prevention and Detection Needed

Title: Atrial Fibrillation Increases the Risk of Stroke, Experts Explain at Cardiology Convention

By: Luisa Ochoa

Date: July 15, 2023

During the annual convention of the Puerto Rican Society of Cardiology, Dr. Luis Renta, president-elect, and Dr. Edmundo Jordán, past president, highlighted the significance of preventing and detecting atrial fibrillation, the most common heart rhythm condition. Atrial fibrillation increases the risk of stroke, and patients may experience symptoms such as palpitations, abnormal heartbeats, shortness of breath, weakness, chest pain, dizziness or fainting, and tiredness.

Dr. Luis Renta emphasized that patients should be aware of this condition as it can be prevented. “The patient usually complains of irregular pulse or palpitations that can last for minutes,” he explained. Dr. Edmundo Jordán added, “Preventing atrial fibrillation is crucial as it helps avoid one of the most important cardiovascular events, which is a stroke.”

Atrial fibrillation increases the risk of stroke because the irregular heart rhythm can lead to blood pooling in the upper chambers of the heart, forming clots that obstruct blood flow. Dr. Jordán explained, “The patient is at risk of clot formation because the contraction is erratic, and clots can form in the left atrium. Medications can help prevent clot formation, reducing the risk of a thrombotic event in the brain.”

Anticoagulants are the primary treatment for atrial fibrillation as they have been proven to effectively reduce and prevent cerebrovascular events. Other treatments include drugs to control heart rate or calcium blockers. However, Dr. Jordán emphasized that education plays a crucial role in treatment and prevention.

Unfortunately, patients with atrial fibrillation in Puerto Rico face difficulties in accessing specialist consultations, leading them to seek treatment from general practitioners or internists. “Every patient deserves an evaluation with a specialist. It is not fair for a patient to not have access to their specialist,” stated Dr. Renta. The experts stressed the importance of regular follow-up appointments with a cardiologist, especially for patients undergoing treatment, to avoid complications of atrial fibrillation.

The incoming president of the Puerto Rican Society of Cardiology concluded, “Any patient with a family history, obesity, fatigue during exercise, over 40 years old, or diagnosed with hypertension should be evaluated by a cardiologist.”

In conclusion, addressing atrial fibrillation is essential in reducing the risk of stroke. Patients should be aware of the symptoms and seek timely evaluation with a cardiologist for proper treatment and prevention.

