Atrial fibrillation ablation or wait and see – cardiologist informed

In cardiology, ablation therapy for atrial fibrillation is being used at an increasingly early stage

It is being discussed whether catheter ablation is suitable as initial therapy for atrial fibrillation.

WIN. When atrial fibrillation is diagnosed for the first time, it is unclear how long the cardiac arrhythmia has existed and how often it occurs. According to current medical guidelines, waiting with medication to control the rhythm is usually recommended before invasive ablation therapy. Since new study results show a superior efficiency of ablation, it is currently being discussed whether it is suitable as a therapy after the initial diagnosis.

What treatment options are available for patients with atrial fibrillation in addition to ablation?

For the majority of cases of newly diagnosed atrial fibrillation, the currently valid guideline initially recommends the use of medication intended to normalize the rhythm again. A reduction in risk factors such as obesity, sleep apnea or high blood pressure can also improve the disease.

As a rule, catheter ablation is only used after these therapies have failed. A small area of ​​special tissue is destroyed at the entrance to the right atrium, which is responsible for the disturbed rhythm. The intervention required for this is carried out using a catheter via a large blood vessel in the groin.

More and more studies are now indicating that the ablation procedure is superior to the drug strategy, because it more often achieves permanent rhythm control and can prevent consequential damage.

Atrial fibrillation ablation at the Diakonie Klinikum Siegen for patients from the Cologne/Bonn and Dortmund area

The Diakonie Klinikum Jung-Stilling treats patients with atrial fibrillation in its rhythmology department. Their chief physician Priv.-Doz. dr Damir Erkapic says about early atrial fibrillation ablation: “Despite the encouraging results, we have to wait for further studies. We cannot currently give a general recommendation for immediate catheter ablation for every atrial fibrillation patient.”

Early ablation should be performed in patients who have repeated episodes of symptomatic atrial fibrillation and who, in the absence of certain comorbidities, have a high chance of successfully maintaining the rhythm through ablation. If the heart muscle has already been damaged by the atrial fibrillation, immediate ablation can also be justified,” adds the chief rhythmologist.

The Medical Clinic II of the Diakonie Klinikum Jung-Stilling in Siegen consists of the sections of cardiology, angiology and rhythmology.

The department is headed by the two chief physicians Prof. Dr. Dursun Gündüz and PD Dr. Damir Erkapic. The main task is the competent outpatient and inpatient care of patients with the entire spectrum of heart and vascular diseases.

