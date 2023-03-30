If as we age we often experience palpitations or tachycardia and feel short of breath, it could be atrial fibrillation? “Yes, because the sensation of irregular heartbeat, especially if it is accompanied by an increase in the number of beats per minute, is one of the first signs of this pathology” he clarifies Riccardo BigiCoordinator of the Cardiology Department of the Italian Diagnostic Center in Milan.

The incidence of atrial fibrillation grows with age and according to data from the Istituto Superiore di Sanità, a 66% increase in hospitalizations due to its onset has been observed in the last 20 years. But let’s see in detail with Professor Bigi what this type of arrhythmia looks like and how we can treat it to avoid other cardiovascular events.

What is Atrial Fibrillation?

«It is the most common heart rhythm disorder, which leads to the highest number of hospital admissions for arrhythmia. It is characterized by one loss of coordination of the contraction of the atrial muscle fibers resulting irregularity of heart contractions. It usually goes with a increase in average frequency, i.e. the number of beats counted in one minute. More rarely, especially in very old people, it can instead be accompanied by a reduction in the number of pulses.

Can other symptoms add up to the irregular and fast heartbeat?

“Sure. If the number of pulses is too high, the patient may feel a feeling breathless or dizzy: this is caused by the fact that the reduction of the pause between one beat and the next causes a reduced filling of the heart and consequently a reduced pump action. The patient may also experience a feeling extremely tired. The shortness of breath it can initially be accompanied only by physical effort, even if light (such as, for example, climbing stairs or carrying a load) but in the case of particularly fast pulses it can also appear at rest».

Who suffers the most?

«The incidence of atrial fibrillation certainly increases with age: 70% of cases occur in people between 65 and 85 years old. There is also a certain gender distribution, in the sense that men of the same age are more affected than women. There are, however, numerous other predisposing factors, among which the most important are thehypertension, obesity, smoking and diabetes mellitus. Naturally, the presence of pre-existing organic heart disease (for example, valve or coronary disease) further increases the risk of atrial fibrillation», continues Bigi.

What are the causes of atrial fibrillation?



“The mechanisms underlying the origin of this arrhythmia are complex. In general terms and in extreme synthesis, it can be said that the origin of the electrical impulse which governs the heartbeat is altered and has an anomalous start with consequent disorganization and irregularity of the same».

Does atrial fibrillation always manifest itself with symptoms or can it also be “silent”?



“Both things can happen,” explains the cardiologist. «In most cases the patient suddenly realizes that he has an irregular heartbeat either due to the symptoms mentioned or even, trivially, through the finding of an irregularity in the pulse. In this case, it is advisable to consult your doctor quickly. However, there is also a good percentage of individuals who do not notice the presence of the anomaly. This usually happens when the pulse rate is not very noticeably altered.

What tests should be done to confirm the diagnosis?

«Just a trivial thing electrocardiogram. Once atrial fibrillation has been diagnosed, it is necessary to carry out a screening to try to understand if it is an “isolated” fibrillation, i.e. simply due to a heart rhythm disorder and therefore not based on an underlying pathology, or if it is a secondary manifestation of a already existing pathology, for example a disease of the valves or of the heart muscle.

How can we cure it?

To date, the treatment of atrial fibrillation rests on two fundamental cornerstones: the pharmacological therapy is that interventional.

«The first is based on a series of drugs with different mechanisms of action and which have two types of purposes: either that of stop atrial fibrillation bringing the rhythm back to normal, or that of check your heart ratemaking sure that the beats are not too fast», continues Bigi.

«Interventional therapy, on the other hand, is mainly based on transcatheter ablative techniques: these allow you to isolate the areas of the heart from which the atrial fibrillation impulse starts by creating a fibrotic structure from which the electrical impulse cannot exit. This is obtained either with radiofrequency, which is the more traditional technique, or with cold, i.e. the so-called cryoablation”.

Better drugs or ablation?

An American research has compared the results of drug therapy with those of ablation. The latter is a real intervention. The cardiac surgeon inserts leads, which are probes, into the femoral vein or the internal jugular vein, in order to reach the heart. Here they release electrical impulses capable of destroying diseased tissue.

Can atrial fibrillation favor the onset of other cardiovascular diseases?



“Unfortunately, atrial fibrillation is accompanied by a high mortality rate (about 25-30% at 5 years). The consequences are thethromboembolic cerebral ischemia and it heart failure. The first is caused by the occlusion of a cerebral artery by a small clot (thrombus) originating in the atrial cavity which is no longer able to contract regularly; the second from the progressive deterioration of cardiac mechanics which follows from the disturbance of the electrical impulse which governs its rhythm».

