You take aim. And then, the aim is to eliminate that handful of cells that trigger abnormal discharges, capable of determining atrial fibrillation. In some cases, strong tactics are needed to counter the more frequent arrhythmia and the risks of its recurrence. In short, it goes beyond just pharmacological treatments and other approaches that the cardiologist indicates, to ensure that arrhythmia, especially in young people but not only, is “turned off” at the origin.