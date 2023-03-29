news-txt”>

Use radiation therapy, traditionally used to treat cancer, to correct the electrical defect that causes atrial fibrillation. It is the innovative procedure, lasting only 10 minutes, successfully tested on two patients suffering from recurrence of atrial fibrillation at the Irccs Sacro Cuore Don Calabria hospital in Negrar, Verona. The treatment was carried out in the context of a clinical study (TRAST-AF) which envisages the enrollment of 15 patients.

“Atrial fibrillation affects ten million people in Europe and 800,000 in Italy. It is the most common cardiac arrhythmia among the general population”, explains Giulio Molon, director of the UOC of Cardiology in Negrar and coordinator of the study. Currently, one of the treatment options is radiofrequency ‘burning’ the parts of heart tissue responsible for arrhythmias. This is done by introducing a catheter through the femoral artery. “A non-surgical but still invasive, long and annoying procedure for the patient that requires hospitalization and sedation,” explains Molon.

Radiotherapy allows the same result to be obtained “but it is non-invasive, it is painless and the treatment is carried out in a single session lasting a maximum of 10 minutes. After which the patient can safely go home”, adds the cardiologist. The first two patients, who underwent the procedure two months ago, are monitored continuously. They are currently fine and no side effects have been observed. “These initial results prompt us to continue the experimentation with the enrollment of other patients”, says Niccolò Giaj Levra, referent for cardiological treatments at the Advanced Oncological Radiotherapy department.