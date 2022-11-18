It can quintuple the risk of stroke. And it is often not recognized. And the atrial fibrillation. Arriving early with the diagnosis of the most common cardiac arrhythmia means reducing the risk of experiencing cerebral ischemia because with medical treatment the blood is made more fluid and the chances of clots forming inside the heart are lowered, destined to block the arteries supplying the brain.

But that’s not enough. If you carry out a targeted screening on specific population cohorts, you can also do good for health care. Because identifying – and obviously treating – the circulatory disturbances induced by the rhythm disturbance also means saving money for the health system and society. To say it is a search appeared on European Heart Journalconducted by Swedish experts from Linköping University and the Karolinska Institute.

Data collected on 75-year-olds

The analysis is based on the results of the StrokeStop study, which appeared on The Lancet in 2021. The research was coordinated by the experts of the Karolinska Institute and represents the largest clinical observatory on arrhythmia, with 30,000 subjects between 75 and 76 years of age analysed.

In the study, subjects in one group were given the opportunity to participate in screening, while the other group acted as a control group. Cases of atrial fibrillation detected during screening were treated with anticoagulants.

Also pushing this opportunity is the relative ease of controlling large populations. As you remember Emma Svenberg of the Karolinska Institute, “screening is a very simple intervention. In principle, it involves placing the thumbs on a portable ECG machine, which measures heart activity, twice a day for two weeks”.

Because it’s better to arrive early

“The greatest benefit of screening is that you receive information that could be used to reduce an individual’s risk of stroke and thereby help them live longer with a good quality of life,” she said.

It must be said that at the moment there are no screenings for atrial fibrillation on large populations in the world. For this reason, Swedish research adds an important piece to the knowledge by urging the use of strategies for the emergence of cardiac arrhythmia of this type.

“Our health economic analysis shows that screening is also a money-saving intervention,” commented Dr Lars-Åke Levinof the University of Linköping”. All this, it must be said, also considering an important social variable: in general, those who agree to enter a screening process are more attentive to their well-being than those who do not intend to undergo checks for the diagnosis early development of specific pathologies.

What happens in people with atrial fibrillation

If the arrhythmia is present, the ventricular rate (the one we perceive at the wrist) can vary widely, slowing down sharply or speeding up greatly. The subjective disturbance is greater if the number of beats per minute is very low or very high. In these cases the patient may experience fatigue, shortness of breath during efforts and, in exceptional cases, may lose consciousness.

There are people who do not have these disturbances, but only have a subjective sensation of palpitation: they notice the heartbeat in an annoying way, like a flapping of wings in the chest. If, on the other hand, your heartbeats are neither too slow nor too fast, you may not feel any discomfort. In these cases, the doctor or the patient himself may become aware of atrial fibrillation only by chance, feeling the irregularity of the pulse in the wrist.

Because it’s dangerous for the brain

The most common form of arrhythmia often shows no signs of its presence except discomfort such as fatigue or temporary palpitations. Screening could be very important because almost one in three cases of this condition is not recognized in time and puts the heart, but above all the brain, at risk.

Inside the atrium, the upper chamber of the left heart, the altered beats can in fact create disturbances in the normal blood circulation, which therefore tends to form small clots. If these then move through the arteries to the vessels that supply the brain, they can cause a stoppage of circulation in an area of ​​the brain.

Result: those suffering from atrial fibrillation see an increase of up to five times the risk of suffering a stroke. As if that weren’t enough, brain injuries in the presence of arrhythmia are on average more serious and therefore potentially fatal.

Thanks to screening, it will be possible in the future to recognize who has arrhythmia and to implement, in addition to specific treatments aimed at the rhythm disturbance, therapies to thin the blood, reducing the risk of clots forming and therefore potential emboli destined for the arteries that supply the brain.