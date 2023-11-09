Ats Brianza Meeting Addresses Post-Pandemic Covid Management

Ats Brianza Leads Discussion on Post-Pandemic Covid Management

The Ats Brianza healthcare organization recently organized a two-day meeting to address the evolving management of Covid-19 in the post-pandemic phase. The discussions, led by qualified doctors, focused on vaccinations, therapies, and the changing nature of the virus infection.

The gathering, which took place at the Monza and Lecco offices on November 2nd and 3rd, was attended by doctors from the Residences for the Elderly and for the Disabled in the Ats Brianza area. The main objective of the meeting was to promote good practices to support these facilities in the prevention and management of Covid-19.

The panel of speakers included Professor Paolo Bonfanti, Director of the Complex Structure of Infectious Diseases IRCCS San Gerardo dei Tintori Foundation of Monza; Dr. Stefania Piconi, Director of the Complex Infectious Diseases Structure of the ASST Lecco, A. Manzoni Hospital; Dr. Antonio Colaianni, Social Health Director of ATS Brianza; and Dr. Laura Rizzi, Infectious disease doctor of the DIPS – SS Government Vaccinal Activities and Screening of ATS Brianza.

The interventions shed light on the changing nature of SARS-CoV-2 infection and the acquisition of important knowledge through international studies. It was emphasized that the progression towards severe forms of the disease is correlated with various risk factors, including age and the presence of chronic illnesses. The discussions also highlighted the accessibility to specific anti-SARS-CoV-2 antiviral drugs and the importance of vaccination, especially among the elderly and individuals with chronic pathologies.

ATS Brianza’s initiatives have led to a vaccination coverage for Covid-19 of above 90% in the RSAs, resulting in a drastic reduction of serious clinical cases in these facilities. The discussions also emphasized the importance of responsible behaviors, such as wearing masks and maintaining proper hand hygiene.

Moreover, the meetings outlined the progressive return to ordinary living conditions and management activities, while maintaining vigilance and promoting protective behaviors. Dr. Colaianni underscored the importance of integrating hospital and local structures to build good practices and networked services.

The healthcare organization has been actively supporting local health and social structures since the beginning of the pandemic, with initiatives such as pandemic plans specifically dedicated to socio-health structures and training courses on emergencies and crisis management for RSA and RSD doctors. The recent two-day meeting saw a significant participation and allowed for the clarification and sharing of important aspects among various professionals present.

ATS Brianza continues to maintain high attention and support initiatives for the local health and social structures, reflecting a commitment to effectively managing the post-pandemic phase of Covid-19.

