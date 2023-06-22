attached to the Titanic or on the surface (but with the impossibility of exiting)

On the bottom of the sea near the Titanic? Or did he remain hooked to the structure of the legendary ocean liner? There are even those who go as far as…

On the bottom of the sea near the Titanic? Or did he remain hooked to the structure of the legendary ocean liner? There are even those who go one further hypothesis: and is the one that is in surface. The submarine’s whereabouts still remain a mystery. To find it, planes, ships and submarines of different nationalities are employed. The conditions? Far from good. At the depth where the wreck rests, sunk on April 14, 1912, the pressure is 400 atmospheres (400 times higher than that of the earth’s surface) and the light does not reach more than a thousand metres.

Missing submarine, in 2018 fired the engineer who raised the safety issue: “They silenced me”

Moved by ocean currents

The least optimistic about the chances of discovering the submarine’s location is Eugenio Frailescientific researcher at the Spanish Institute of Oceanography (IEO) heard by the Spanish newspaper Abc. For the scholar, the possibility that ocean currents may have dragged the bathyscaphe to another area is quite concrete. Why? The area is “very busy due to the proximity of the gulf”.

Attached to the Titanic

Another possible cause of the disappearance of the submarine is that it remained attached to the remains of the Titanic. Without being able to move. Reason why, together with the loss of communication with the mother ship, the absence of news from the submarine would have occurred. Also in this case the rescue shouldn’t be complicated, since it would consist in “cutting” part of the ocean liner blocking it. But locating it, in this case, would be more difficult, because the pieces of metal detected by sonar may not belong to the bathyscaphe, but to the Titanic. It would therefore be like looking for a needle in a haystack.

The submarine can recover it

There is only one other submarine on Earth that might be able to recover it. The DSV Limiting Factor owned by the CEO of Valve Software, Gabe Newell. In addition to doing great business in video games through Steam (a digital platform that had $3.1 billion in revenues in the first six months of 2022), Newell also runs ocean exploration research organization Inkfish. And his submarine is the only vehicle to have reached the deepest point of all five oceans according to wegotthiscovered, site that reported the news. In addition, you have also previously visited the Titanic. And she could then reach the Titan if she were stuck down there.

On the surface?

«If there was a problem – explains the researcher Eugenio Fraile -, there are action protocols that introduce air and release a series of weights so that it rises to the surface. There are in fact large currents that may have been able to move it far. This is why it is not only ships and submarines that are looking for it, but also planes», the researcher underlines to Abc.

The problem? That if it were on the surface, the passengers would not be able to open the door. The Titan, in fact, does not have a hatch but only a front opening.

