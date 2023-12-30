Attachment-oriented parenting: How much closeness does a child need, Mr. and Mrs. Grossmann?

In our series of conversations “Questions of Life” Researchers answer questions in random order that move people.

THE TIME: How much closeness does a child need, Mr. and Mrs. Grossmann?

Karin Grossmann: This is a big question that has been and continues to be answered differently. But it’s actually quite simple: the child himself gives the answer. It sends signals from the start. It cries when it needs something. It clings, smiles, chuckles.

Klaus Grossmann: A child has this expressive behavior naturally. After all, it must be able to communicate while it cannot yet speak. The old pedagogy was based on the naive, stupid child that the adult had to shape. In reality, an infant already has the competence to demand certain reactions.

