“There are episodes of violence in families, in homes, against women, on the street, even in recent days in front of a school against guys. These are episodes to which to respond with positive behavior”, because “our country has always cultivated civilization”. This was stated by the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarellaon the occasion of the ceremony at the Quirinale for the delivery of the certificates to the new Bishops of the Republic. “What you have done – underlined the head of state addressing the Alfieri – is important and also what, like you, many girls and boys do in Italy, as well as elsewhere in other countries, practicing solidarity, common commitment, taking on problems general, understanding that one does not live alone, but goes together with others and realizes oneself together with others. All of this is also an antidote against violence, and I thank you for that too. Because it indicates a model of life that is opposed to that of arrogance, oppression, violence“.