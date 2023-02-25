Home Health Attack in front of the high school, Mattarella to the new Alfieri: “Violence is answered with a commitment to the community and solidarity. They are antidotes”
Health

Attack in front of the high school, Mattarella to the new Alfieri: “Violence is answered with a commitment to the community and solidarity. They are antidotes”

by admin
Attack in front of the high school, Mattarella to the new Alfieri: “Violence is answered with a commitment to the community and solidarity. They are antidotes”

“There are episodes of violence in families, in homes, against women, on the street, even in recent days in front of a school against guys. These are episodes to which to respond with positive behavior”, because “our country has always cultivated civilization”. This was stated by the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarellaon the occasion of the ceremony at the Quirinale for the delivery of the certificates to the new Bishops of the Republic. “What you have done – underlined the head of state addressing the Alfieri – is important and also what, like you, many girls and boys do in Italy, as well as elsewhere in other countries, practicing solidarity, common commitment, taking on problems general, understanding that one does not live alone, but goes together with others and realizes oneself together with others. All of this is also an antidote against violence, and I thank you for that too. Because it indicates a model of life that is opposed to that of arrogance, oppression, violence“.

See also  Pippo Franco, new update from the hospital: twist

You may also like

The Voice Senior semifinal tonight on Rai 1:...

clothes, houses, restorations. And for satire he is...

Costanzo and Maria de Filippi, a 33-year love...

Basketball, Euroleague: Virtus defeats Baskonia 88-83

Ukraine, Zelensky: “Before negotiating, free more territories”

Euroleague. Virtus Bologna-Vitoria 88-83 –

Risk of the presence of allergens in desserts,...

China, the strategy of the turning point for...

Kill the Justice League feels like Marvel’s Avengers,...

Russia, still stalemate on EU sanctions: the clash...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy