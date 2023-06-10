Home » Attack on children in France, that’s who the “hero of Annecy” is. VIDEO
Health

Attack on children in France, that’s who the “hero of Annecy” is. VIDEO

by admin
Attack on children in France, that’s who the “hero of Annecy” is. VIDEO

“I don’t feel like a hero, I think I acted like every Frenchman would and should do. It’s a coincidence that I found myself there at that very moment. What is certain is that from the moment we decide not to bend the head in the face of evil but on the contrary we decide to react and fight against it we will be able to do great things, each of us”.

We saw him in the videos of witnesses running after the knife-wielding attacker in Annecy park on the morning of 8 June. He wasn’t the only person present besides the victims, I was the only one who found the courage to chase after a delirious armed man to get him away from children in strollers. Henri, 24, a recent graduate in International Management, is already a national hero. And after significantly contributing to confusing and dispersing the man who injured four children and two adults in Haute-Savoie, he was personally thanked by French President Macron, who was visiting the town on Friday 9 June. It is precisely the president who has asked for a particular honor: to be able to attend the inauguration of the Notre Dame cathedral in Paris in December 2024.

Tour of the Cathedrals of France

Yes, because Henri has a double story. Only a few days before the attack he had been interviewed by the local press because he had decided to take a sabbatical year to tour all of France on foot, with a backpack on his shoulder, to visit all the cathedrals in the country. And it is precisely during this “mission” of his that he found himself in Annecy park. At the right time.

See also  embarrassment!Rangnick: No one quoted for Martial so he has to stay




read also

Attack Annecy, Macron visits wounded in the attack. Two serious children

Henri on Sky tg24: “I don’t feel like a hero”

“I don’t feel like a hero, I think every Frenchman would have reacted like this and should,” he told our microphones before attending a memorial mass for the victims (whose health is improving) at Annecy Cathedral, “but it is certain that the moment we decide not to bow our heads in the face of evil, but to fight against it, we can all do great things, each of us”.




see also

Annecy, the man who followed the attacker: “I’m not a hero”

You may also like

New Suzuki Evx 2023-2025, the SUV that represents...

No Reichelt-stroking rhyme, Aiwanger as a fuel element?...

50 infected children. Strep A infections spike, and...

Adaptogenic substances: powerful natural remedies – Targatocn.it

50th anniversary of the DRF Luftrettung / Federal...

new pulmonary valve without scalpel. It is the...

discovery of a pill that reduces the risk...

Is your relationship stable? Find out with the...

Causes, Symptoms and Health Implications

antibiotics, fatty diet and type 2 diabetes

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy