Attack on children in France, that’s who the “hero of Annecy” is. VIDEO

“I don’t feel like a hero, I think I acted like every Frenchman would and should do. It’s a coincidence that I found myself there at that very moment. What is certain is that from the moment we decide not to bend the head in the face of evil but on the contrary we decide to react and fight against it we will be able to do great things, each of us”.

We saw him in the videos of witnesses running after the knife-wielding attacker in Annecy park on the morning of 8 June. He wasn’t the only person present besides the victims, I was the only one who found the courage to chase after a delirious armed man to get him away from children in strollers. Henri, 24, a recent graduate in International Management, is already a national hero. And after significantly contributing to confusing and dispersing the man who injured four children and two adults in Haute-Savoie, he was personally thanked by French President Macron, who was visiting the town on Friday 9 June. It is precisely the president who has asked for a particular honor: to be able to attend the inauguration of the Notre Dame cathedral in Paris in December 2024.