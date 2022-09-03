Home Health Attack on Gse, hackers: stolen 700 GB of data
Health

by admin
In the night between 29 and 30 August a hacker attack hit the information systems of the Energy Services Manager (GSE), the subsidiary of the Ministry of Economy that deals with renewable energy. The company reports that the attack breached the defenses with “a new generation ransomware”, affecting the network, clients, application infrastructure, file servers and e-mail systems.

Gse also communicates that it has immediately isolated its infrastructures, deactivating telematic services, workstations and e-mail. The portal of the company was still yesterday offline, while the analysis and verification activities are underway to restore its operations. Some newspapers report that the blitz was claimed by Alphv / BlackCat, a group already known for having targeted the University of Pisa last July, demanding a ransom of 4.5 million dollars. In the case of the GSE offensive, hackers would claim the theft of about 700 gigabytes of data to Gse: a “loot” that includes personal documents, contracts, confidential information and company-related projects.

