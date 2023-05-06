Attack on Russian writer Prilepin, Moscow: a man from Kiev confessed

The man arrested today in Russia on suspicion of being involved in an attack on the writer Zakhar Prilepin “confessed” to having caused the explosion with a remotely operated bomb “on instruction from the Ukrainian secret services”. This was stated by the Russian Investigative Committee quoted by Tass.

Russian nationalist journalist and writer Zakhar Prilepin was injured after his car exploded in Nizhny Novgorod. This was reported by the emergency services cited by TASS. Prilepin, a veteran of the war in Chechnya, where he was part of the special anti-terrorist units of the Russian police, was in the village of Pionerskoye for a family vacation.

The writer, one of the best-known bloggers and war correspondents in his country, was wounded in the legs and his conditions are serious, while his driver is dead. There are no other injuries. “An air ambulance has been sent to Nizhny Novgorod to transport Prilepin. He is expected to be flown to a Moscow hospital for treatment,” the emergency services explained. According to an initial reconstruction, the writer’s coup guard saw some men approaching the car and chased them away. “They were supposedly spying on Prilepin and planted the bomb under his car. The search is ongoing,” authorities said.

Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak has accused the Russians themselves of being behind the assassination attempt on Zakhar Prilepin. “Moloch (god to whom human sacrifices were offered) is always predictable. He never stops chewing. First he eats his enemies, then he eats random people and finally he eats his own. To prolong the agony of “Putin’s clan” and to maintain the illusory “total control”, the Russian repressive machine accelerates its pace and rounds up everyone, including (for a particularly delicious dessert) activists Z and V. On the eve of the collapse, Moscow will be extremely gloomy,” he wrote on Twitter .

According to Moscow, the US and Great Britain bear “direct responsibility” for the attack. Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova writes on Telegram.

Well-known writer translated into several languages, nationalist activist, fighter in the wars in Chechnya and then in the Ukrainian Donbass: this is Zakhar Prilepin, who was injured today in the explosion of his car in Nizhny Novgorod, about 400 kilometers east of Moscow. Prilepin, 47, was a former member of the National Bolshevik Party, which was later outlawed. He later joined the Just Russia party, supporting nationalist positions. Since 2014 he has been involved in supporting the separatists of the Ukrainian Donbass. Not only with writings and frequent television appearances, but also concretely. Until 2018, in fact, he commanded a battalion fighting among the forces of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic. In the 1990s, however, he had participated in the wars in Chechnya in the special Russian anti-terrorist units. The attack against Prilepin follows those in which two other well-known media supporters of the intervention in Ukraine were killed: in August last year Darya Dugina, daughter of the nationalist philosopher Alexander Dugin, and last month Vladlen Tatarsky (at century Maxim Fomin).

