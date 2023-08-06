Attacked and beaten in the park at night, woman dies in hospital in Rovereto

A 60-year-old woman died in hospital due to the severity of the beatings received by a 40-year-old homeless foreigner already known to the police who attacked her on Saturday evening, around 10.30 pm, in the Nikolajevka park in Rovereto, in Trentino. The causes of the attack are not clear and the carabinieri, coordinated by the Rovereto prosecutor’s office, are carrying out investigations. The alarm was raised by some tenants of the nearby Europa condominium who heard the woman’s screams and, looking out the windows, witnessed the scene: she on the ground with her pants down and him astride her, hitting her in the face . The man then fled, but was stopped shortly after by the carabinieri in nearby via Maioliche, and is now under arrest for murder. (HANDLE).

