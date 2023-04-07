The six people accused of the murder of the Italian ambassador in Congo Luca Attanasio, the carabiniere Vittorio Iacovacci and the driver Mustapha Milambo were sentenced to life imprisonment by a Congolese court. The Kinshasa military prosecutor’s office had asked for the death penalty for the six.

There were five defendants at the stand while a sixth, the ringleader, is on the run. The prosecution had asked for the death penalty even though a de facto moratorium has been in force for 20 years in the DRC which sees capital sentences commuted to life imprisonment. Instead, the defense had asked for an acquittal for not having committed the crime or at least for doubts about the responsibility of the accused. These, arrested in January of last year, after initial admissions, later declared their innocence claiming that they had been forced to confess with violence, a circumstance denied by the prosecution. Italy, as a civil party and a country strongly opposed to executions, had asked for a just prison sentence to be imposed directly.

The sentence is appealable. The 43-year-old Attanasio, the carabiniere Iacovacci and the driver Milambo were fatally injured by gunshots in an ambush set by criminals on a convoy of the United Nations World Food Program (WFP) with which he was traveling in the province of Kivu North, an area at high risk for three decades due to the presence of dozens of militias. Tried for murder, criminal association and illegal possession of weapons and ammunition of war, the six Congolese during the hearings had been described by the prosecution as members of a “criminal gang” dedicated to street robberies and who wanted to kidnap the ambassador to purpose of ransom but who then had killed him together with his two collaborators.

“We are still waiting for the truth”: Salvatore, father of ambassador Luca Attanasio, thus comments the sentence to ANSA. Salvatore Attanasio does not believe in the idea of ​​an attempted kidnapping and hopes that the trial that will open in Italy on May 25 against two Pam officials will bring out the truth. “I think Italy should demand the truth because Luca was its ambassador”. “I think Italy should demand the truth because Luca was its ambassador: he represented all of us. It’s not just a family problem – he added – This is not a news story, but a political and state fact and the state must react”.

At the Italian trial, Salvatore Attanasio will be present, with Luca’s widow and the whole family. Of what was celebrated in the capital of Congo he says that it is “positive la

conversion from the death penalty to life imprisonment” for the confessed offenders, who however “first accused themselves and then retracted saying that the confession had been extracted through torture”. “We are still waiting for the truth. We certainly don’t believe in the attempted kidnapping. If it was them – he added – they were the perpetrators of a murder. Our goal is the truth and for this we need to dig deeper.”

Read the full article on ANSA.it