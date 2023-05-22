Attempt to kidnap a two-year-old boy. She blocked by her father denies: “It was a joke”

breaking latest news – A woman attempted to take away a two-year-old boy who was with his father in Piazza Gae Aulenti in Milan. The man, after an initial moment of bewilderment, took his son back and, after entrusting him to his wife, set out in pursuit of the alleged kidnapper.

The woman, a 22-year-old of North African origins, was reached and stopped, only to be reported for kidnapping by the Carabinieri who intervened on the spot.

Sunday around 18.15 the little one was playing with his 7-year-old brother and another 8-year-old boy, son of a friend of his parents and they were supervised by the father while the two mothers had gone into a shop to buy ice cream.

La 22 enne together with another woman, after having spoken a few words to the child, she lifted him in her arms and moved towards the Porta Garibaldi station. Her father, who witnessed her scene, shouted at her to leave the child. She this she, left the little one, she justified herself by saying she just wanted to do a joke e he attempted to escape by taking advantage of the excitement of the moment and the crowd in the square.

The 41-year-old, however, having secured the children for his wife, followed the two women and immediately called the carabinieri. The military of the Porta Garibaldi station intervened immediately succeeding, on the basis of the man’s indications, a track down the woman in the same Piazza Gae Aulenti.

The woman residing in the San Siro district appears to have small precedents for thefts and hangs out in the Central Station area, where it has been checked and identified on several occasions.

