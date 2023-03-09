Home Health Attempted femicide on the evening of March 8, stabs the ex – Ultima Ora
Health

by admin
(ANSA) – TRIESTE, MARCH 09 – She was returning home when she was attacked by a man who stabbed her several times and then fled. It happened yesterday evening, precisely on Women’s Day, in via del Veltro in Trieste.

The attacker, according to what was reconstructed by the police thanks also to some testimonies, would be his ex-partner, a Kosovar citizen. The victim is a 45-year-old woman originally from the Balkan area, who was hospitalized in Cattinara hospital in serious condition.

In the attack, the woman would have suffered back injuries which, according to what is learned, would not have injured lethal organs. The wounds were allegedly inflicted with a switchblade. Just yesterday, according to some rumors, the woman reported the man. An element which, if confirmed, could therefore suggest revenge, if it were ascertained that the ex-partner was aware of the woman’s legal initiative. The man fled immediately after the attack, losing track of him. Police immediately launched an investigation and a search is ongoing. (HANDLE).

