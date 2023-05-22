Attempted kidnapping of a 2-year-old boy in Piazza Gae Aulenti. The little boy saved by his dad: “Leave him!”

Milan, May 22, 2023 – The father of a bambino two years old thwarted il kidnapping son Sunday afternoon in Piazza Gae Aulenti in Milan.

Children in the square

According to the first reconstruction, the 2-year-old was in the company of parents, the father of 41 and the mother of 42, and of the 7-year-old brother; with them was also a friend of the family, with her 8-year-old son. At one point, the two women went into a bar to buy ice cream, while the children continued to play in Piazza Gae Aulentiwith the 41-year-old keeping an eye on them about ten meters away.

The two women

Suddenly, two women popped upincluding one 21 year old Italian daughter of Moroccan parents resident in San Siro area with precedents for theft e psychiatric problemswho approached the 2-year-old and has started talking to us, addressing him nonsense sentences; then theor took in his arms and it is walk to the escalator leading to Garibaldi station.

Father’s screams

The father he immediately realized what was happening and he started screaming. “Let him go!”, he shouted at her. At that point she left the child and went away, but the man followed her, staying on the phone with 112.

The intervention of the carabinieri

The carabinieri tracked her down after a few minutes near the Unicredit tower. They identified her and reported her for kidnapping. According to what has emerged, you have a record for thefts in the Central Station area. No provision has been issued against her friend, who did not take an active part in the kidnapping attempt.