The grass is growing again, the trees are sprouting, crocuses and snowdrops are springing up everywhere. Spring has finally begun – albeit in some places the weather capers and snow falls from the sky. Even if everyone is happy about spring, for those suffering from hay fever it is also associated with itchy eyes and sniffling noses – because when everything is in bloom, there is a particularly large amount of pollen in the air.

Only a weak load of winter pollen

Sea

German Pollen Information Service Foundation

the increased temperature level in the past week has got nature going and the end of the season for the so-called winter pollen

heralded. These are now gradually declining, even if there are high alder pollen loads in mountainous regions, there is only a weak load in south-west Germany. The yew blossom is also coming to an end. It is only active in the cooler north-east and north-east and in mountainous regions. High concentrations in the air can only occur again in the vicinity of flowering trees.

Spring pollen, which causes high pollution in the air

The spring pollen are now in the starting blocks

birch

Lures

hornbeam

Poplar

pasture

cypress family

fiction

Especially in the next few days, when the temperatures rise again, allergy sufferers will feel an increased pollen count. According to the Pollen Foundation, poplars and willows, for example, should already be active in all parts of the country. Even if pollen concentrations in the air continue to decrease due to rain showers and falling temperatures, medium to high concentrations can already occur in many places.

The ash trees have already started to blossom, although they are still mostly limited to the southern and western half of the country. Here longer periods of rain have occasionally already led to medium to high pollen loads.

The birch, on the other hand, has so far caused little trouble, with the exception of the Rhineland and the Ruhr area. Higher concentrations in the air will only occur when temperatures remain permanently at a higher level and spring really gets going.

The main symptoms of hay fever

Hay fever is anything but pleasant for those affected. The main symptoms include noisy

Allergy Information Service

from the Helmholtz Institute in Munich

runny nose

itchy nose

frequent urge to sneeze

stuffy nose and

watery, itchy inflamed eyes.

Those who suffer from it also often feel extremely exhausted. Headaches and fatigue are also often associated with it.

Allergic asthma as a result of untreated hay fever

No matter how mildly or severely someone suffers from hay fever, it should never be taken lightly. If left untreated, it can lead to serious chronic diseases such as sinusitis. In the long term, hay fever can also trigger allergic asthma, which is accompanied by coughing, shortness of breath and shortness of breath.

Treat hay fever properly

In addition to smoking, exhaust fumes and excessive hygiene, genetic factors also play a role in the development of hay fever. Children whose parents suffer from it have a significantly higher risk of developing the disease. Although there are preventive measures such as avoiding air pollutants and tobacco smoke in childhood, they cannot definitely prevent later illness.

Anyone suffering from hay fever can relieve the acute symptoms with medication such as antihistamines or cortisone. However, the most effective treatment method against hay fever is hyposensitization. The immune system slowly gets used to the allergen. In around 85 percent of patients, significant relief can be achieved up to and including the disappearance of the allergy symptoms. The statutory health insurance companies even cover the costs for this.

What home remedies help against hay fever

The German Allergy and Asthma Association recommends an old household remedy for annoying hay fever for everyday use: the

I was in a shower

. The nostrils are flushed with a saline solution to remove pollen and secretions from the nose.

To reduce the pollen load in

the apartment

To keep it as low as possible, the following measures are also helpful:

Discard street clothes outside of the bedroom

wash your hair before going to bed

Change bedding frequently

Vacuum floors, furniture and carpets – preferably with a vacuum cleaner with a HEPA filter.

New approaches in the treatment of hay fever

Torsten Zuberbier, Chairman of the European Allergy Foundation Ecarf, also points out that allergies can be treated very well, but they are often trivialized. A very large proportion of those affected are not treated properly. Because there are not only medicines that help. Products for allergy sufferers are repeatedly tested in a so-called Ecarf pollen chamber, a container on the Charité site. Currently, for example, air filters that are worn around the neck.

In the chamber, test persons in protective suits are exposed to certain pollen under observation, usually for about two hours. In the room, it should be possible to check very precisely which amount of pollen triggers which symptoms – and what changes certain products or medicines have. Technical manager Pierre Derfling said that the benefits of masks had already been tested in the chamber. Do they also protect allergy sufferers? “In short, yes,” said Derfling.