A healthy child is full of energy: he runs, jumps, climbs. At school, it’s common for them to get distracted easily and don’t focus too long on one activity, especially if they don’t care. Some children are more so than their peers. But when inattention, hyperactivity and impulsivity become alarm bells for diagnosing people with ADHD (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder)?

ADHD is the most widespread among the problems of developmental age and if not diagnosed it affects adult life with serious consequences.