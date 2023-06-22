Attention germ trap! Eight household items that are rarely replaced

For the sake of the environment and your wallet, you should make sure that you don’t waste anything. Nevertheless, there are things in our household that we change too seldom and that can turn out to be germ traps or lose their effectiveness.

The “circle of life” of various everyday objects is much shorter than everyone involved would like. Some have an expiry date on them, but not all. We’ve focused on the ones that don’t show and set up a few rules of thumb.

Three things you should change every few months

Klobürste: These should be replaced every few months or as soon as the bristles bend. Regularly spraying the brush and handle with disinfectant or bleach can extend their life, but bacterial build-up is not the only reason to dispose of them. As the bristles flatten out over time, the handle could begin to roughen up the toilet bowl, creating new places for germs to attach.

ear plug: Depending on how often they are used, they should be replaced every three to six months. Earwax, dust and so on can reduce their effectiveness.

mascara: Germs and microbes can become lodged in it after the pen has slipped from your eye into the tube several dozen times. It is advisable to replace the mascara every two to four months.

Every few years you should replace the following three things

headers: Unless the bar has a shut-off feature, it should be replaced every three to five years. Otherwise, they’ll continue to pass power to devices long after the surge protector wears out, rendering them virtually useless.

Plastic cutting boards: Commonly used plastic cutting boards should be replaced about every two years. You can tell it’s definitely time for a replacement when a sponge gets stuck on deep cuts or scratches along the board. Bacteria can settle in these grooves and multiply explosively.

suncream: Last summer’s sunblock should be thrown away. Sunscreen degrades over time, and most bottles come with an expiration date that’s a year or two after the date of purchase. And if sunscreen is stored in the car or in direct sunlight, it can spoil even faster.

Undetermined expiry date – when replacement still makes sense

bicycle helmet: The lifespan of a helmet varies, but it should always be replaced after an accident – even if there is no surface damage. If the foam under the plastic shell of a bike helmet has been crushed in an accident, it can no longer do its job.

Pillow: There is no specific lifetime for this. But there are a few things you can do to extend their lifespan. For example: Every now and then, toss down or down-alternative pillows in the dryer to fluff them up.

