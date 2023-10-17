Attention, germs: There are six mistakes you shouldn’t make on the toilet

Actually, going to the toilet is easy: put the lid on, take your pants down and do your business. But it’s not that simple. Some habits can lead to intestinal disorders, hemorrhoids, or constipation.

1. Leave the toilet lid open when flushing

In public toilets, many germs and bacteria can lurk on the seat. This can also be the case in bathrooms at home, especially if you make a faux pas: Almost everyone leaves the lid open when flushing.

Experts warn that this can cause significant harm to health.

“When rinsing, a cloud of spray occurs,” explains hygiene doctor Ernst Tabori to the Huffingtonpost . The result: Dangerous bacteria can spread throughout the room. “Many intestinal germs that hide in smaller drops reach the surfaces in the bathroom,” the expert continues.

2. Sit straight

You should not bend forward on the toilet. Otherwise there will be too much pressure on the intestines, which can lead to hemorrhoids.

3. You stay on the toilet seat too long

Taking your smartphone with you to the toilet can waste a lot of time. The longer you stay in the seat, the more likely you are to develop hemorrhoids.

4. You take your smartphone into the bathroom

If you use your cell phone while going to the toilet, germs can get onto it. These can get in your face if you then use the device to make a phone call.

5. You go to the toilet without really having to

Really only go to the bathroom when you have to. Do not try to force or strain to have a bowel movement. Otherwise, hemorrhoids or an anal fissure can be the consequences.

6. Be careful when choosing toilet paper

Toilet paper that is too rough can irritate your skin. Women should also never wipe from back to front, otherwise bacteria can get into the vagina.