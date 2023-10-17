Home » Attention, germs: There are six mistakes you shouldn’t make on the toilet
Health

Attention, germs: There are six mistakes you shouldn’t make on the toilet

by admin
Attention, germs: There are six mistakes you shouldn’t make on the toilet

Actually, going to the toilet is easy: put the lid on, take your pants down and do your business. But it’s not that simple. Some habits can lead to intestinal disorders, hemorrhoids, or constipation.

1. Leave the toilet lid open when flushing

In public toilets, many germs and bacteria can lurk on the seat. This can also be the case in bathrooms at home, especially if you make a faux pas: Almost everyone leaves the lid open when flushing.

Experts warn that this can cause significant harm to health.

“When rinsing, a cloud of spray occurs,” explains hygiene doctor Ernst Tabori to the Huffingtonpost . The result: Dangerous bacteria can spread throughout the room. “Many intestinal germs that hide in smaller drops reach the surfaces in the bathroom,” the expert continues.

2. Sit straight

You should not bend forward on the toilet. Otherwise there will be too much pressure on the intestines, which can lead to hemorrhoids.

3. You stay on the toilet seat too long

Taking your smartphone with you to the toilet can waste a lot of time. The longer you stay in the seat, the more likely you are to develop hemorrhoids.

4. You take your smartphone into the bathroom

If you use your cell phone while going to the toilet, germs can get onto it. These can get in your face if you then use the device to make a phone call.

5. You go to the toilet without really having to

Really only go to the bathroom when you have to. Do not try to force or strain to have a bowel movement. Otherwise, hemorrhoids or an anal fissure can be the consequences.

6. Be careful when choosing toilet paper

Toilet paper that is too rough can irritate your skin. Women should also never wipe from back to front, otherwise bacteria can get into the vagina.

You may also like

Welless lactose-free – Lactose-free low-fat strained yoghurt

Understanding Raynaud’s Syndrome: Causes, Symptoms, Treatments, and Daily...

Online shopping: Using psychological tricks to encourage retailers...

South Korea’s Health Minister Urges Increase in Medical...

Two people suspected of terrorism arrested in Milan....

Explore the Delightful Flavors and Health Benefits of...

Representative nationwide survey by the Forsa Institute /...

The Importance of Cerebrospinal Fluid: A Comprehensive Infographic

Stobenegrazie, depression can also be fought with art

The Potential Negative Consequences of a High-Protein Diet:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy