After further checks, a drug that was used to treat the gastrointestinal system was withdrawn from the market. One batch of the drug in question was classified as dangerous and therefore it was deemed necessary to withdraw it from the market. But which drug is it and what is its danger? Let’s find out together.

The alarm was raised by the Spanish Medicines Agency. In fact, after further checks on the drug in question, the institution responsible for the control and classification of drugs deemed it necessary to contact the Spanish Ministry of Health to proceed with the issuing of the alert and the consequent withdrawal of the same batch in all outlets and healthcare institutions where it was distributed.

The drug in question is a treatment-based omeprazole. This principle is used to cure the problems of ulcer e you stomachbut also for the treatment of the gastroesophageal reflux. Not only that, because it is also often used for prevention possible injuries while taking other medications. Yet, after further checks on the ‘offending’ lot, theSpanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products has opted for the withdrawal from the market of a particular lot. The Spanish health ministry immediately issued an alert to hospitals and pharmacies in the country requesting their return. Here is its degree of danger and the name of the drug.

What is the batch of the drug withdrawn from the market

The drug in question is called Omeprazole Herd. The package is divided into 28 tablets each containing 40 mg of the active ingredient. A problem found in the content of the active ingredient caused the blocking of the sale. The lot that needs to be picked up is the LC63278with national code NR: 69487, CN: 660281 and deadline set at July 31, 2024. The manufacturer is Liconsa Laboratories ad Azuqueca de Henares, between the distribution house is Stada Laboratories. As reported by the laboratory technicians, the medicine would have a third-level danger. The degrees of danger are divided in these cases into three levels, of which the first is the most serious. Following the analyzes carried out on a sample basis, it was necessary to request the collection of the drug and the consequent return to the manufacturer for disposal.

Omeprazole is used for one protection of the gastric walls. In Italy, as well as in Spain, it is widely consumed for the treatment of hernias and both duodenal and gastric ulcers. It also works in case of bacterium infection Helicobacter pylori. However, this drug may also have contraindications, especially after the studies carried out by universities in recent times. In fact, it has been studied that the regular intake of this drug could lead to a formation of the stomach cancer. An incidence for those who use the pills in question four times greater than those who do not take omeprazole. Furthermore, prolonged use could also lead to the onset of further problems for our body, such as malabsorption of vitamin b12. In short, even if the lots are currently still on the market, the dosage must be adjusted in any case.