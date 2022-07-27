There are foods that can put our health and even our life at immediate risk. Attention these are foods that we all commonly have in our homes and in our kitchens.

Protect their health and safety it is also a top priority at the table, even in the kitchen. This is why if you are aware that you have serious food allergies, it is good to pay close attention to what you put on dishes and recipes, in order not to risk even irreversible consequences. But it is equally important to make the necessary checks to understand if you have allergies or not, better not to risk nasty surprises!

Knowing all the allergens present in the foods we use every day, that we buy every day at the supermarket and put in our recipes is important, to always be aware and attentive about an issue as important as our health and of those who live and eat together with we. Often foods they hide allergens that we would never expect to see, so let’s read the labels well.

Food allergies: which foods are most at risk

You have to be very careful when buying a packaged product, looking carefully at the label to find out if there are any allergens. But the same attention must be paid when we go out to eat, asking the staff of the restaurant and the restaurant how the dishes we are about to eat are made and possibly have the allergen card. But which allergens do you need to watch out for?

The most known and dangerous allergens, from which we must be careful are 14. These are: peanuts (therefore also peanut butter), cereals containing gluten and all derived products, the egg (and any product that contains it such as creams, eggnog, omelettes, confectionery and baked goods), the lattei shellfishi clamsil pescethe fruit dry and in shell, the soyil shellil celery, the anhydride sulphurous, the seeds of sesame and mustard. There are many and it is not always easy to keep an eye on everything, but it is important!

For some of these allergens there are many alternative to rest assured, milk for example can be drunk vegetable to avoid cow’s milk, as well as consuming gluten-free or egg-free products, therefore vegan. The recommendation is not to trust too much, there is really a lot of risk when we talk about allergies, it is worth asking a few more questions and risking being boring, rather than taking a trip to the hospital for having mistakenly ingested something to which we are allergic.