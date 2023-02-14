Home Health Attilio Fontana reconfirmed president of the Lombardy Region. Those elected province by province
Attilio Fontana reconfirmed president of the Lombardy Region. Those elected province by province

Attilio Fontana reconfirmed president of the Lombardy Region. Those elected province by province

Attilio Fontana he is officially reconfirmed President of the Lombardy Region. The candidate supported by the centre-right was confirmed President of the Lombardy Region with the 54,67%, equal to 1,774,477 votes. Fontana overtook by more than twenty points Piefrancesco Majorino, supported by the center-left and the 5 Star Movement, which stopped at 33.93% (1,101,417 votes). More detached Letizia Moratti, candidate from the Moratti List for President and from Action and Italia Viva, with 9.87% (320,346 votes). Finally, in last place among the presidential candidates Mara Ghidorzisupported by Unione Popolare, the alliance between the Communist Refoundation, Potere al Popolo and Dema, which obtained 1.53% (49,514 votes).

The final turnout was 41.68% (it had been 73.11% in 2018). The “most virtuous” provinces were Brescia (45.3%), Lecco (44.9%) and Bergamo (44.5%). Mantova bringing up the rear with 36.7%. This is the lowest figure in the history of regional elections, after the previous negative record in 2010 with 64.6% of voters.

VOTES FOR PARTIES

The centre-right coalition got the 56,27%: Brothers of Italy 25.18% (725,402 votes), Lega 16,53% (476.175), Come on Italy 7,23% (208.420), Ideal Lombardy – President Fontana 6,16% (177.387), We Moderates 1,17% (33.711).

L’alliance between the centre-left and the 5 Star Movement reaches the 32,80%: PD 21.82% (628,774 votes), 5 Star Movement 3,93% (113.229), Civic Pact – Majorino President 3,82% (110.126), Green and Left Alliance 3,23% (93.019).

The coalition that supported Letizia Moratti stops at 9,55%: the list Letizia Moratti President 5.30% (152,652 votes), Action – Italia Viva 4,25% (122.356).

Popular Unionfinally gets the1,39% (39.913).

SEATS IN THE REGIONAL COUNCIL

Of the 80 seats in the Regional Council, one is reserved for the President-elect (Attilio Fontana) and another is assigned to the “best loser” among the candidates for President (Pierfrancesco Majorino).

The others 78 seats are assigned as follows: 22 Brothers of Italy, 14 Lega, 6 Forza Italia, 5 Lombardia Ideal – Fontana President, 1 Noi Moderati, 17 Democratic Party, 3 Movimento 5 Stelle, 1 Alleanza Verdi e Sinistra, 2 Civic Pact – Majorino President, 3 Action – Italia Viva, 4 Moratti list as president.

THE ELECTED, PROVINCE BY PROVINCE

Bergamo (9): 3 Fratelli d’Italia (Paolo Franco, Lara Magoni, Michele Schiavi), 2 Lega (Giovanni Malanchini, Roberto Anelli), 1 Forza Italia (Jonathan Lobati), 2 PD (Davide Casati, Jacopo Scandella), 1 Moratti (Ivan Rota).

Brescia (10): 3 Fratelli d’Italia (Carlo Bravo, Barbara Mazzali, Diego Invernici), 2 Lega (Floriano Massardi, Davide Caparini), 1 Forza Italia (Simona Tironi), 2 PD (Emilio Del Bono, Miriam Cominelli), 1 5 Star Movement (Paola Pollini), 1 Action – Italia Viva (Massimo Vizzardi)

As (5): 1 Brothers of Italy (Anna Dotti), 1 League (Alessandro Fermi), 1 Forza Italia (Sergio Gaddi), 1 Lombardia Ideal – Fontana President (Marisa Cesana), 1 PD (Angelo Orsenigo)

Cremona (3): 1 Brothers of Italy (Marcello Ventura), 1 Lega (Filippo Bongiovanni), 1 PD (Matteo Piloni)

Lecco (3): 1 Brothers of Italy (Giacomo Zamperini), 1 Lega (Mauro Piazza), 1 PD (Gianmario Fragomeli)

Lodi (2): 1 Brothers of Italy (Patrizia Baffi), 1 PD (Roberta Vallacchi)

Mantua (3): 1 Brothers of Italy (Alessandro Beduschi), 1 Lega (Alessandra Cappellari), 1 PD (Marco Carra)

Milano (24): 6 Fratelli d’Italia (Christian Garavaglia, Marco Alparone, Franco Lucente, Vittorio Feltri, Chiara Valcepina, Matteo Forte), 2 Lega (Silvia Scurati, Riccardo Pase), 1 Forza Italia (Gianluca Comazzi), 1 Lombardia Ideal – Fontana President (Carmelo Ferraro), 1 We Moderates (Vittorio Sgarbi), 6 PD (Paolo Romano, Carlo Borghetti, Pietro Bussolati, Alfredo Negri, Maria Rozza, Paola Bocci), 2 5 Star Movement (Nicola Di Marco, Paola Pizzighini) , 1 Verdi and Left Alliance (Onorio Rosati), 2 Civic Pact – Majorino President (Michela Palestra and Luca Paladini), 1 Action – Italia Viva (Lisa Noja), 1 Moratti List President (Manfredi Palmeri).

Monza Brianza (7): 2 Brothers of Italy (Federico Romani, Alessia Villa), 1 Lega (Alessandro Corbetta), 1 Forza Italia (Fabrizio Figini), 1 Lombardia Ideal – Fontana President (Jacopo Dozio), 1 PD (Pietro Luigi Ponti) , 1 Moratti List President (Martina Sassoli)

Pavia (4): 1 Brothers of Italy (Claudio Mangiarotti), 1 Lega (Elena Lucchini), 1 Forza Italia (Ruggero Invernizzi), 1 Lombardia Ideal – President Fontana (Alessandro Cantoni)

Sondrio (1): 1 League (Massimo Sartori)

Varese (7): 2 Brothers of Italy (Giuseppe De Bernardi Martignoni, Francesca Caruso), 1 Lega (Emanuele Monti), 1 Lombardia Ideal – Fontana President (Giacomo Cosentino Basaglia), 1 PD (Samuele Astuti), 1 Action – Italia Viva (Giuseppe Licata), 1 Moratti List President (Luca Ferrazzi).

