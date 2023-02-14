Attilio Fontana he is officially reconfirmed President of the Lombardy Region. The candidate supported by the centre-right was confirmed President of the Lombardy Region with the 54,67%, equal to 1,774,477 votes. Fontana overtook by more than twenty points Piefrancesco Majorino, supported by the center-left and the 5 Star Movement, which stopped at 33.93% (1,101,417 votes). More detached Letizia Moratti, candidate from the Moratti List for President and from Action and Italia Viva, with 9.87% (320,346 votes). Finally, in last place among the presidential candidates Mara Ghidorzisupported by Unione Popolare, the alliance between the Communist Refoundation, Potere al Popolo and Dema, which obtained 1.53% (49,514 votes).

The final turnout was 41.68% (it had been 73.11% in 2018). The “most virtuous” provinces were Brescia (45.3%), Lecco (44.9%) and Bergamo (44.5%). Mantova bringing up the rear with 36.7%. This is the lowest figure in the history of regional elections, after the previous negative record in 2010 with 64.6% of voters.

VOTES FOR PARTIES

The centre-right coalition got the 56,27%: Brothers of Italy 25.18% (725,402 votes), Lega 16,53% (476.175), Come on Italy 7,23% (208.420), Ideal Lombardy – President Fontana 6,16% (177.387), We Moderates 1,17% (33.711).

L’alliance between the centre-left and the 5 Star Movement reaches the 32,80%: PD 21.82% (628,774 votes), 5 Star Movement 3,93% (113.229), Civic Pact – Majorino President 3,82% (110.126), Green and Left Alliance 3,23% (93.019).

The coalition that supported Letizia Moratti stops at 9,55%: the list Letizia Moratti President 5.30% (152,652 votes), Action – Italia Viva 4,25% (122.356).

Popular Unionfinally gets the1,39% (39.913).

SEATS IN THE REGIONAL COUNCIL

Of the 80 seats in the Regional Council, one is reserved for the President-elect (Attilio Fontana) and another is assigned to the “best loser” among the candidates for President (Pierfrancesco Majorino).

The others 78 seats are assigned as follows: 22 Brothers of Italy, 14 Lega, 6 Forza Italia, 5 Lombardia Ideal – Fontana President, 1 Noi Moderati, 17 Democratic Party, 3 Movimento 5 Stelle, 1 Alleanza Verdi e Sinistra, 2 Civic Pact – Majorino President, 3 Action – Italia Viva, 4 Moratti list as president.

THE ELECTED, PROVINCE BY PROVINCE

Bergamo (9): 3 Fratelli d’Italia (Paolo Franco, Lara Magoni, Michele Schiavi), 2 Lega (Giovanni Malanchini, Roberto Anelli), 1 Forza Italia (Jonathan Lobati), 2 PD (Davide Casati, Jacopo Scandella), 1 Moratti (Ivan Rota).

Brescia (10): 3 Fratelli d’Italia (Carlo Bravo, Barbara Mazzali, Diego Invernici), 2 Lega (Floriano Massardi, Davide Caparini), 1 Forza Italia (Simona Tironi), 2 PD (Emilio Del Bono, Miriam Cominelli), 1 5 Star Movement (Paola Pollini), 1 Action – Italia Viva (Massimo Vizzardi)

As (5): 1 Brothers of Italy (Anna Dotti), 1 League (Alessandro Fermi), 1 Forza Italia (Sergio Gaddi), 1 Lombardia Ideal – Fontana President (Marisa Cesana), 1 PD (Angelo Orsenigo)

Cremona (3): 1 Brothers of Italy (Marcello Ventura), 1 Lega (Filippo Bongiovanni), 1 PD (Matteo Piloni)

Lecco (3): 1 Brothers of Italy (Giacomo Zamperini), 1 Lega (Mauro Piazza), 1 PD (Gianmario Fragomeli)

Lodi (2): 1 Brothers of Italy (Patrizia Baffi), 1 PD (Roberta Vallacchi)

Mantua (3): 1 Brothers of Italy (Alessandro Beduschi), 1 Lega (Alessandra Cappellari), 1 PD (Marco Carra)

Milano (24): 6 Fratelli d’Italia (Christian Garavaglia, Marco Alparone, Franco Lucente, Vittorio Feltri, Chiara Valcepina, Matteo Forte), 2 Lega (Silvia Scurati, Riccardo Pase), 1 Forza Italia (Gianluca Comazzi), 1 Lombardia Ideal – Fontana President (Carmelo Ferraro), 1 We Moderates (Vittorio Sgarbi), 6 PD (Paolo Romano, Carlo Borghetti, Pietro Bussolati, Alfredo Negri, Maria Rozza, Paola Bocci), 2 5 Star Movement (Nicola Di Marco, Paola Pizzighini) , 1 Verdi and Left Alliance (Onorio Rosati), 2 Civic Pact – Majorino President (Michela Palestra and Luca Paladini), 1 Action – Italia Viva (Lisa Noja), 1 Moratti List President (Manfredi Palmeri).

Monza Brianza (7): 2 Brothers of Italy (Federico Romani, Alessia Villa), 1 Lega (Alessandro Corbetta), 1 Forza Italia (Fabrizio Figini), 1 Lombardia Ideal – Fontana President (Jacopo Dozio), 1 PD (Pietro Luigi Ponti) , 1 Moratti List President (Martina Sassoli)

Pavia (4): 1 Brothers of Italy (Claudio Mangiarotti), 1 Lega (Elena Lucchini), 1 Forza Italia (Ruggero Invernizzi), 1 Lombardia Ideal – President Fontana (Alessandro Cantoni)

Sondrio (1): 1 League (Massimo Sartori)

Varese (7): 2 Brothers of Italy (Giuseppe De Bernardi Martignoni, Francesca Caruso), 1 Lega (Emanuele Monti), 1 Lombardia Ideal – Fontana President (Giacomo Cosentino Basaglia), 1 PD (Samuele Astuti), 1 Action – Italia Viva (Giuseppe Licata), 1 Moratti List President (Luca Ferrazzi).