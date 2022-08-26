When chest pain is perceived, it is logical to connect the sensation to a problem related to the heart, however this is not always the case and there are 6 signs to indicate it.

Although chest pain is the most common symptom associated with heart problems, there are a number of atypical symptoms that can indicate that something is wrong with the heart. High blood pressure, blood clots, arrhythmias and valve problems can cause dizziness, dizziness, shortness of breath and jaw pain, for example.

Since these symptoms are not so obviously related to the heart, rather they are associated with completely different pathologies, they are often ignored and not taken seriously by people, consequently delaying urgent and life-saving care. So here’s what to pay attention to, because heart trouble isn’t just chest discomfort.

The 6 signs that indicate a heart problem

1. Tingling or pain in the legs

Pain in the calves or lower legs, especially if accompanied by swelling, could be due to a blood clot in the deep veins of the body. Leg swelling can also occur if the heart has trouble pumping blood around the body, causing reduced blood flow to the legs.

2. Dizziness or dizziness

These symptoms could be due to blood pressure abnormalities, whether too high or too low. Some people may have heart palpitations, or extra heart beats, which can cause dizziness. Although many arrhythmias are benign and triggered by factors such as caffeine or menopause, at times, they can be a sign of heart disease or a blocked heart arteries.

3. Severe headache

A severe headache can be a symptom that something is wrong with the heart. A frontal headache with pain that crosses the forehead and extends behind the eyes may indicate the high pressure. This happens because blood pressure becomes too high for the brain to handle, and then frontal headaches and pain behind the eyes occur. The high blood pressure that causes headaches can be a very serious problem because if prolonged, it can lead to the bursting of blood vessels.

4. Short breath

Shortness of breath is a symptom associated with many heart disease. Shortness of breath, especially with exertion, can be a sign of high blood pressure. Sudden shortness of breath that gets worse with exertion could also be a sign of a clot in the lungs. There may be a problem with one of the heart valves, heart rhythm disturbances, or even heart failure. If the shortness of breath is sudden and severe or if it progressively worsens, it is a good idea to see a heart surgeon.

5. Nausea or poor appetite

Nausea and loss of appetite can be signs of heart failure. When the heart begins to fail, fluid can build up in the legs and belly. When the intestine fills with fluids, it doesn’t absorb nutrients well, causing you to lose your appetite and make you feel full all the time.

6. Pain and tension in the jaw

Some people with cardiovascular problems they feel pain and heaviness in the jaw that emanates from the neck, jaw and left arm. This phenomenon is more common when patients are engaged in physical exertion. Symptoms can be a sign of heart attack, but also of angina. People experiencing neck and jaw pain should be immediately seen by a doctor.