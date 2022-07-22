Home Health Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore Selfwinding Music Edition turns a watch into an Equalizer
Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore Selfwinding Music Edition turns a watch into an Equalizer

Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore Selfwinding Music Edition boldly turns the surface into an Equalizer display, projecting ten-color tone columns on Audemars Piguet’s classic “Tapisserie” dial lattice, with a wonderful design! Not only that, the push switches on the console are turned into crown shoulder pads, and then the elements of the audio plug are brought to the strap connection position, with a lot of details!

Titanium version is divided into 43mm (HK$246,000) and 37mm version (HK$226,000), and only 500 pieces will be released! There is also a black ceramic style (HK$315,000), which is only limited to 250 pieces!

In addition, there are 43mm and 37mm versions of the white gold case style debut, Audemars Piguet uses the “harmonious” cutting process, the blue aventurine surface is inlaid with rubies, peridot, tsavorite and green, blue Color and orange sapphire, the top facet of each gemstone is adjusted to enhance the light reflection effect, making the undulating ten-color fret appear dynamic! In addition, the rainbow bezel is inlaid with gemstones of the same shape and separated by 8 bezel screws, which is extremely eye-catching!

