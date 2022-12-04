news-txt”>

An application that, through an augmented reality viewer, allows you to remotely guide an inexperienced doctor when he works in remote areas, where there are no hospitals and outpatient clinics. It is the invention of a Genoese dentist, Luigi Rubino, professor of digital dentistry, in collaboration with the Tecnomed company.

The Falko augmented reality viewer has a video camera that frames the patient, and a screen on the eyes that shows the images of the video cameras and allows information on vital data, x-rays, 3D images to be added to them.

Professor Rubino’s invention is an application that allows you to connect this viewer to an external monitor. From there, a doctor anywhere in the world can see what his colleague is doing, give him advice and send him all the information he needs. A particularly useful system in less developed countries, to support novice dentists or those without adequate tools.

Tecnomed donated a Falko viewer and the application of the Rubino progessor to the parish of San Vicente in Ecuador, in the province of Manabi, an area devastated by an earthquake in 2016. In San Vicente a shrine dedicated to Our Lady of the Guard is being built, the main sanctuary of Liguria, on the heights of Genoa.

An initiative started by a Genoese missionary who works there, Don Matteo Moretti, and by the local parish priest who studied in Italy, Don Juan Carlos Alarcon. Health facilities have been opened around the new sanctuary to treat the locals, and here the invention of the Genoese teacher will be able to help local doctors.