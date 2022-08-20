Today is the World Mosquito Day, or the World Mosquito Day, the appointment that on August 20 of each year aims to raise awareness among the world population on the risks deriving from mosquito bites, and in particular on the diseases that these annoying insects are able to spread. The date chosen for the anniversary is not accidental: it falls on the day when, in 1897, the Nobel laureate Ronald Ross discovered the connection between the female mosquito Anopheles and the transmission of malaria.

Today we know that there are more than 3,500 types of mosquitoes in the world, only some of which bite. Female mosquitoes bite because they need blood as a source of protein for their eggs. In many cases, a mosquito bite can result in an annoying itch that will disappear over time, nothing more. Yet, as mentioned, these insects are responsible for the transmission of many serious diseases – from the malaria parasite transmitted by the Anopheles species, to the viruses that cause yellow fever and dengue, West Nile, Zika and Chikungunya – which affect more than 700 million of people every year. “In Italy we have about 70 species, among which the most common are certainly the common mosquito, the tiger mosquito and the Korean mosquito: the latter shows great adaptability even at low temperatures”, explained Ester Papa, Technical Manager of Rentokil Italia. .

Strategies for avoiding stings



There are several measures to reduce the risk of being bitten by mosquitoes and therefore of contracting the infectious diseases they carry. To prevent bites, in general, it is advisable to wear long-sleeved trousers and shirts, preferably in light colors, and to use insect repellent on the skin. In the house, if possible, it is advisable to install mosquito nets. Among the advice of the experts also that of carrying out a thorough cleaning of the garden or terrace. In these environments, grass that is too tall, especially if humid, is an ideal environment in which mosquitoes can lay their eggs. In the garden you can also use plants such as basil, lavender, thyme, lemon, which thanks to their aromas can keep mosquitoes away.

In addition, several studies have identified lactic acid, produced during training, as a chemical that mosquitoes are attracted to. So the advice is to wash with soap immediately afterwards and dry yourself well.