Aulin Nimesulide banned because it is dangerous: the truth about the damages of the most used anti-inflammatory drug

Nimesulide banned because it is dangerous: it happens in some countries, but in Italy it is still available in pharmacies, why?

Nimesulide is the active ingredient of a medicine better known as Aulin, a painkiller and anti-inflammatory drug which was widely used until a few years ago. Initially it could also be bought without a doctor’s prescription, now not anymore.

Before you understand why in some countries it can no longer be used the treatment, let’s find out what is it for really, in what way it should be assumed, the differences with the Brufen (ibuprofen) and what are the side effects.

Nimesulide – Aulin – what it is for and in which formulations it exists

This very used medicine (perhaps even too “lightly”) until some time ago, is composed of a active principlethe Nimesulide, which belongs to family of nonsteroidal anti-inflammatories (NSAIDs)own like ibuprofen. It is prescribed to relieve i acute pain symptomsas well as toothache, menstrual-gynecological pain, forms of osteoarticular pain or neoplastic pain.

The effectiveness of this drug depends on its action, which affects the functions of the White blood cells and the prostaglandin synthesishaving an anti-inflammatory as well as pain-relieving effect.

Just like other drugs, Aulin is available in various formulations, the best known of which is in sachets to be dissolved in water. Then there are the tablets, 100 mg. dosage such as sachets, or packages for external use, such as Gel which serves to reduce pain in case of sprains or tendonitis.

We also recall that in addition to the active ingredient the drug is composed of other excipients, which also change according to the formulation itself. For example in the tablets we also find “docusate sodium, hydroxypropylcellulose, lactose monohydrate, carboxymethyl starch sodium A, magnesium stearate, microcrystalline cellulose, hydrogenated vegetable oil“; in sachets of granulate there are “macrogol cetostearyl ether, sucrose, dried nebulized liquid glucose, anhydrous citric acid, corn starch, orange flavor“; finally, the Gel for external use also contains “Methyl-parahydroxybenzoate e Propyl-parahydroxybenzoate“.

Dosage and indications of Aulin and differences with Ibuprofen

In light of the above, and with regard to the fact that any drug can give side effectswe remind you that today Aulin can be taken only on prescription. Generally, treatment should not exceed 15 days and the doses suggested by the doctor from the package leaflet.

Both Aulin and Ibuprofen are nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs; the only difference is that the Nimesulide offers one greater anti-inflammatory action compared toIbuprofenactive ingredient this used more to fight the ache.

Recently it has been discovered that theIbuprofen also offers protective action against Covid, if taken at the first symptoms of the infection. In this sense, however, no information is known regarding theeffectiveness of Aulin in fighting Sars-Cov-2.

Nimesulide banned in some countries, why and because it still exists in Italy

As mentioned at the beginning of this article, until a few years ago Aulin was widely used, especially as self-care. Obviously, like all drugs, it has risks of side effects; for example, in the leaflet we find indications concerning the dangers of “gastrointestinal disturbances (epigastric pain, nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea), central disturbances (drowsiness, headache, insomnia, dizziness), cardiovascular reactions (tachycardia, hypertension) and urogenital disturbances (dysuria, oliguria)“. Also, the oral Nimesulide formulation can cause impaired ability to drive vehicles and/or to use machinery.

These are the reasons why today we can adopt a therapy with Aulin only on the advice of our doctor. Furthermore in the early 2000s they were observed increases in some serious side effectssuch as the arising of hepatitis and gastric bleeding, and here some health authorities decided to definitively “ban” this drug. Let’s talk about Spain, Finland and Irelandalthough more analyzes on the risks/benefits of the drug have been carried out in the years since 2002.

In a 2007 revisionIndeed, the EMA concluded that the benefits in treatment with Nimesulide they were however outweigh the potential risksespecially those to the detriment of the liver.

Consequentially, our country has decided not to eliminate the drug from the trade but to prescribe it only as a second choice, and precisely through the exclusive directive of the family doctor. The recipesIn the end, they are not even repeatableand treatment should not be pursued for more than 15 days.