Aulin, side effects: are you sure you know them?

Aulin is certainly among the best known medicines, but are we really sure we know its side effects?

Aulin belongs to the group of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, better known as NSAIDs, and is normally used for the treatment of acute forms of pain and to relieve dysmenorrhea. Specifically, your doctor may recommend using Aulin to relieve joint and osteoporosis pain, period pain, or toothache. Furthermore, the intake of Aulin could be suggested in case of back pain or gynecological pain.

As many will recall, Aulin has been in the spotlight for some time. In fact, considered dangerous to health, it has been withdrawn from the market.

However, despite presenting many limitations and a medical prescription is required to purchase it, this drug is still available in pharmacies in different formulations: in sachets, tablets or gel for local application. In any case, it is a medicine not without possible side effects, but are we really sure we know them?

Aulin: side effects

Aulin is a medicine well known to most, in fact, until a few years ago it was widely used to relieve headaches, menstrual pain or cure a bad cold. However, starting from 2002 and after a careful analysis of the risks it could pose to patients’ health, the authorities decided to considerably limit its use. Currently, in fact, Aulin is only released upon medical prescription. As mentioned, it is a drug not without side effects, some of which are quite serious.

Possible side effects attributable to the use of Aulin include:

• similar reactions – allergic skin and respiratory

• gastrointestinal disturbances such as nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea

• drowsiness, headache, insomnia, dizziness

• change in the amount and appearance of urine

• gastric or intestinal bleeding with black stools

• jaundice

In addition, in case of prolonged intake or in excessive doses, they can lead to a greater risk of thrombosis, heart attack or stroke.

It is very important to keep in mind that the use of Aulin involves several interactions with other drugs. Its active ingredient which is nimesulide should not be taken at the same time as various diuretics, as they would increase the renal toxicity of nimisulide. Aulin should not be taken at the same time as taking anticoagulant drugs, given the risk of bleeding already associated with the use of nimesulide. There may also be interactions with drugs capable of altering gastric motility which can give rise to even important variations in the absorption of nimesulide. Finally, it is better not to associate the use of Aulin together with the use of opioid analgesic drugs, which would lead to an increase in the analgesic effect.