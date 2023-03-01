She had promised herself to continue training in the gym until the end of the pregnancy, but a month after the birth of her firstborn (which should cHis name is Niccolò, as grandfather Eros unintentionally spoiled in an interview with the weekly «Oggi»), Aurora Ramazzotti said stop: she will rest on the sofa until the birth, a decision she did not take very well, however. «There is a very important part of the sporting journey, but also of life, which I always talk about when it comes to sport and it is knowing and listening to your body and your limits», explains the expectant mother in a series of Ig Stories.
«Since I started playing sports, I have experienced it almost as a necessity, like a sort of drug. I can only be myself when I practice it and when I had to stop early in my pregnancy, I felt almost alienated from myself. But I have to tell you that the time has come for me to take a break», announces the daughter of Eros Ramazzotti and Michelle Hunziker, admitting that she experiences the decision to stop «as a failure towards myself and the promise I had made to train until the end”, even knowing “that it is the right thing to do”.
And so for a while Aurora has to say goodbye to her beloved gym. «I’ll stop here, I’ll spend the rest of the time quietly on the sofa. Maybe I’ll take a few walks, but I’ll tend to stay calm», assures the girl who, however, invites the other expectant mothers «who feel great and still energetic» not to do like her, but instead to follow their body and their instincts.