She had promised herself to continue training in the gym until the end of the pregnancy, but a month after the birth of her firstborn (which should cHis name is Niccolò, as grandfather Eros unintentionally spoiled in an interview with the weekly «Oggi»), Aurora Ramazzotti said stop: she will rest on the sofa until the birth, a decision she did not take very well, however. «There is a very important part of the sporting journey, but also of life, which I always talk about when it comes to sport and it is knowing and listening to your body and your limits», explains the expectant mother in a series of Ig Stories.

«Since I started playing sports, I have experienced it almost as a necessity, like a sort of drug. I can only be myself when I practice it and when I had to stop early in my pregnancy, I felt almost alienated from myself. But I have to tell you that the time has come for me to take a break», announces the daughter of Eros Ramazzotti and Michelle Hunziker, admitting that she experiences the decision to stop «as a failure towards myself and the promise I had made to train until the end”, even knowing “that it is the right thing to do”.