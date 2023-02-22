All ready for Michelle Impossible. Also Aurora Ramazzotti. Despite her baby bump and her pregnancy ending, Aurora has not given up on Roast showhis space within the mother’s show Michelle Hunziker which was very popular last year. The daughter of Eros published a post on Instagram confirming her presence tomorrow in the second edition of the prime time show on Canale 5: “Another round, another race” writes the future mother.

«Tomorrow, prime time on channel 5 airs #MichelleImpossibleAndFriends, I can’t post the Photo that I would like because I don’t want to spoil but… I highly recommend the vision » writes Aurora under the post, enthusiastic about the show that will see both parents as protagonists. In fact, the presence, again, of Eros is also confirmed. This is also testified by a video posted by Michelle on her Instagram page in which several well-known and family faces appear, including her ex-husband.

The pregnancy

Eyes on Aurora’s pregnancy. Michelle Hunziker’s daughter is now close to giving birth and the belly, now in its eighth month, has become “explosive”: the influencer has joked several times about her new physical forms modified by pregnancy. And every time it’s a laugh. As in the short video shared with the followers in which she takes the baby bump from a different and totally new perspective, giving yet another funny curtain.

The long wait

A few days ago, Aurora had confessed to her followers that her wait now seems to be infinite, especially now that there is less and less time left for the birth. «In my opinion it’s like when you see a child, a friend’s son, once a year, he seems to have grown up a lot compared to the last time you saw him. Believe me if you saw that child every day you would not realize how much he is growing », this is Aurora’s reflection on pregnancy and on the increasingly “cumbersome” belly.

