Aurora Ramazzotti pregnant, who is the father Goffredo Cerza, engineer and fitness influencer

Aurora Ramazzotti pregnant, who is the father Goffredo Cerza, engineer and fitness influencer

Romano, 26 years old, London graduate engineer but also digital influencer in the world of fitness. He is the identikit of Goffredo Cerza, the boy who made Aurora Ramazzotti fall in love and from whom she is now expecting a boy (or a girl). If the daughter of Michelle Hunziker and Eros Ramazzotti grew up in the spotlight, little or nothing is known instead of mysterious boyfriend with whom he has been together for 5 years. The two met in London – where he studied – and have been living together in Milan for some years.

Goffredo Cerza, who is Aurora Ramazzotti’s boyfriend

Son of two specialists in the health sector, Goffredo grew up in Rome. The mother, Francesca Romana Malato is a manager in a specialist outpatient clinic in the capital, the father is Fabio Cerza, an orthopedist and traumatologist. Goffredo has an older sister Carolina, a molecular biologist, who recently had a baby girl making him an uncle.

Goffredo did not want to follow in the footsteps of the family in the health sector and after graduating from the Marymount International School of Rome graduated in Electrical Engineering at the University of London. He then earned a master’s degree in International Business from Hult International Business School. After working as Marketing Manager and Business Analyst in London decided to return to Italy after the outbreak of the pandemic. In the meantime, in fact, in London he had met Aurora and so with Covid he decided to return to Milan to be closer to her. In Milan he continued his career in Marketing and turned his passion for fitness into a job by creating “kingcerzfitness“: Manages Instagram profile, web page and fitness app where he creates personalized training programs.

Love with Aurora, from London to Milan

The love between Aurora and Goffredo blossomed in 2017 in London. The two met thanks to a mutual friend, Sara Daniela – who at that time lived in the City -. A relationship strengthened by common passions such as fitness and travel. A few years ago the first big step of living together and the adoption of the kitten Tabby arrived. But now the family is ready to expand again with the arrival of the stork.

