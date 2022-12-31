Following the envisaged selection procedures, the appointments of 9 new directors of complex operating units both of the Local Health Authority and inter-company. With the 4 appointments already made at the beginning of November, 13 primary doctors have been appointed in two months for the Ferrara health system, to which must be added the appointment of Dr. Marra to the ad interim management of the local Pharmaceuticals of the Ferrara Ausl.

These are the following operating units whose directors will take up their duties in the coming weeks: Clinical Risk Management (intercompany and university management), Territorial Pneumology (university management), Governance of Outpatiens pathways (intercompany), Provincial Prevention and Protection (intercompany), Territorial rehabilitation, Clinical and community psychology, Territorial diabetes, Medically assisted procreation, Clinical Nutrition.

At the end of the year, the positions of the directors of the Integrated Activity Inter-company Hospital Departments will end. After an initial extension of two months, the Management has in fact decided not to proceed with further extensions and to temporarily entrust the tasks to the Deputy Directors in view of the redesign of the departmental structures of the University Hospital and Local Health Authority. These are the following Departments: Oncology/Specialist Doctor headed by Dr. Antonio Frassoldati; Neuroscience/Rehabilitation headed by Dr. Valeria Tugnoli; Surgical, Professor Giorgio Cavallesco; maternal and infant doctor Fabrizio Corazza; Emergency doctor Roberto Zoppellari; Medicine Doctor Massimo Gallerani; Specialist Surgery Professor Stefano Pelucchi; Radiology Doctor Giorgio Benea; Biotechnology Doctor Maurizio Govoni.

Declares the general manager of the two healthcare companies in Ferrara, Monica Calamai: “I thank these directors of important inter-company departments, who have lavished professionalism and commitment to build a system capable of providing citizens with organic and structured health services. I then dedicate a special greeting to Dr. Tugnoli and Dr. Gallerani, Cavallesco and Zoppellari, who after so many years dedicated to the National Health Service and the Ferrara health system are completing this experience and are heading towards retirement age”. Even the rector of the University of Ferrara, Laura Ramaciottijoins the director Calamai in thanking the colleagues who have completed their assignment and in wishing the new appointees.

As regards the appointments of the 9 operating unit directors, the director Calamai adds: “I also thank those who led the operating units for which the new directors were appointed. A series of appointments aimed at giving stable guidance to important and innovative healthcare services in the Ferrara area, with a view to unifying the two healthcare companies and therefore in an inter-company logic to provide organic services through homogeneous and fair paths throughout the provincial territory ”.

The new operating units and their directors

The operating unit of Clinical Risk Management deals with the setting, promotion and verification of risk prevention and management policies in accredited public and private health and social care facilities, also through the coordination of the risk managers of the various facilities. Coordinates the verification of “sentinel events” and the promotion of audits, the analysis of adverse events, the drafting of incident reports and the annual plan for patient safety, as well as the harmonization of activities in terms of quality and safety of care .

The professor was appointed director of the operating unit Rosa Maria Gaudio, professor of “Legal and Occupational Medicine” at the University of Ferrara and head of “Legal Hospital Medicine” at the University Hospital of Ferrara. The operating unit is in fact university and inter-company management.

The operating unit is also managed by the university Territorial pneumology. The structure provides its services both in hospitalization and in specialist outpatient settings and deals with the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of diseases of the respiratory system, through courses dedicated to patients. The operating unit carries out outpatient activities that guarantee accessibility to the services also with a view to reducing the use of hospital admissions. And therefore the development of home oxygen therapy, home respiratory care, respiratory physiopathology clinics, respiratory allergy, rehabilitation pulmonology, for sleep breathing disorders and for chronicity.

The professor Marco Contoli, appointed director of the operating unit, is a university professor at the University of Ferrara, equivalent to medical director at the Pneumology of the University Hospital of Ferrara. To his credit a fruitful research activity, publications and participation in international symposiums.

The operating unit Governance of Outpatiens pathways deals with the planning and optimization of surgical production, hospitalization and outpatient activities to improve and rationalize the use of spaces, equipment and human resources (operating theatres, beds, clinics, support services) in order to qualify the paths and taking charge of patients for the best performance of clinical-assistance activities. Post in the Staff of the General Management, the operating unit is responsible for functions in the field of planning, operational supervision and subsequent control.

It was directed by Dr Mirco Santini. Former medical director at the Ausl of Ferrara, the professional mainly dealt with outpatient specialist. To his credit an important curriculum in health management and a long experience in surgery.

The operating unit Provincial Prevention and Protection has as its task the protection of health and safety in the workplaces of healthcare companies, in the dimension of “planetary health”, pursuing the mitigation of all related work risks and at the same time aiming at the development of an “occupational health ecosystem”. A map of risks of all kinds in the workplace is therefore implemented and, also in collaboration with the employer, measures are prefigured to create a working environment that is as safe as possible and with an approach also centered on environmental protection.

The new director of the operating unit is the doctor Concetta Massa. The professional comes from the Ausl of Bologna, where she dealt with prevention and protection; she is a biologist, she is also a professor at the University of Bologna and the author of numerous publications and reports on the subject.

The operating unit Territorial rehabilitation falls within the Department of Primary Care, and provides services aimed at achieving the highest levels of functional recovery and autonomy possible for patients with disabilities resulting from acquired neurological pathologies, severe multiple traumas or outcomes of major orthopedic operations. It carries out the following activities: specialist outpatient visits, specialist consultancy in hospital wards, construction of appropriate care pathways, integration between rehabilitation health activities, evaluation of aids and information on the use of prostheses, use of tele-rehabilitation techniques.

The director of the operating unit was appointed doctor Stephanie Degli Esposti. The professional comes from the Ausl of Bologna where she has dealt in particular with patients with complex disabilities, also with projects related to improving the quality of life of the patients themselves and their families. For the Local Health Authority of Bologna you have also prepared the studies for the identification of the best arrangements for taking care of the patients who belong to the various company rehabilitation programmes. She has produced publications and reports at national and international events.

The operating unit Clinical and community psychology responds to the need for a radical reorganization of the company psychology care pathways by creating a single point of coordination to define the priorities between the needs of psychological interventions detected by all the company divisions. It is responsible for facilitating the paths for basic psychology also through the Community Houses and by interfacing with general practitioners, psychological assistance at a consultative level, cognitive disorders in the childhood and adolescent age group, as well as clinical psychology at the within mental health pathways.

Dr. was appointed director of the operating unit Rachel Nanni, who comes from Ravenna, where she was in charge of the Psychology program of the Romagna Ausl and was involved, among other things, in the psychological support plan for refugees from Ukraine, in taking charge of mothers and children victims of abuse and of patients suffering from serious diseases. You were part of the regional group that prepared the Guidelines on the subject of organization of the Clinical and Community Psychology Area.

The operating unit Territorial diabetes it ensures diabetes services on an outpatient and home basis both in emergencies and planned throughout the province, and provides consultancy to the Ausl and university hospital departments. He carries out telemedicine activities.

Doctor Marcello Monesi he was already its acting director since last June, and was responsible for the Clinical Nutrition Service at the Ferrara Hospital and carried out various lectures for the University of Ferrara.

The operating unit Medically Assisted Procreation provides its services to citizens who need health care in the field of medicine and reproductive biology, starting from the prevention and diagnosis of couple infertility and medically assisted procreation techniques with cutting-edge methodologies in all phases, even in order safety in the management of gametes. It collaborates with other regional structures in the process of preserving fertility in cancer patients or those with other pathologies and carries out research activities.

Doctor Andrew Gallinelli he was already in charge of the medically assisted procreation center of the Ausl, located at the Delta hospital. Previously he worked at various centers throughout Italy and to his credit international experiences, publications and lectures on the subject.

The operating unit Clinical Nutrition provides its services both in hospitalization and in specialist outpatient and continuity of care. He deals with the analysis of eating disorders and related prevention and assistance paths, of the related activities the dietetics and artificial nutrition and pathways for patients with malnutrition problems, also as a result of dysphagia, nephropathy, oncological diseases, severe obesity. Provides specific food patterns for the cases treated in order to relieve symptoms and improve quality of life; it also carries out interventions in the Prison Health area.

Doctor Stefano Parini he was already acting director of the operating unit located at the Delta Hospital, since last July. He already worked at the Lagosanto hospital and previously worked at the Bologna Ausl. To his credit lectures, publications and participation in various national conferences.

Last November, the directors of the operating units of Urology (Dr. Maurizio Simone), Prevention and Safety in the Workplace (Dr. Antonia Maria Guglielimini); Territorial Infectious Diseases (Doctor Rosario Cultrera) e Cure Palliative (Dr. Loretta Gulmini).