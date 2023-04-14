13/4/2023 – The hospitals of Parma, Fidenza and Borgotaro they are confirmed friends of women e join the Open weekinitiative of information and care for women promoted by Wave Foundation – National observatory on women’s health and gender.

In the week from Monday 17 to Friday 21 AprilI’m on schedule face-to-face and online public meetings as well as individual interviews with the professionals of the Local Health Authority and the University Hospital of Parma, with a single goal: underline the importance of prevention, early diagnosis and therapeutic adherence for the treatment of some female pathologies. Parma’s healthcare companies thus adhere to the open week, to celebrate the National Women’s Health Daywhich occurs on April 22.

This is the calendar, with all the appointments.

TELEPHONE INTERVIEWS AND WEBINARS WITH THE MAJOR’S SPECIALISTS

Monday 17 April, from 2 to 3.30 pm, telephone consultancy dedicated to memory disturbances in women with the geriatrician of the Marco Mantovani hospital. No booking is required, just call the number to participate 0521 703319.

Tuesday 18th Aprilwith the anesthetist Maria Elena Manferdini it is possible evaluate pain management options. To participate, call the number 0521 704595 from 8.00 to 13.00 and from 14.00 to 15.00.

Always Tuesday 18 April, from 17.30 to 19, it is scheduled the online meeting open to all “Gender in pediatrics: from gender pediatrics to gender dysphoria” with the participation of Susanna Esposito, director of the operational unit of the Maggiore pediatric clinic. Focus of the appointment: the care of type in the diagnosis, management, treatment of children and adolescents e adequate care of minors with gender dysphoria, a condition characterized by a strong unease about one’s biological sex. Booking is not necessary, it is possible to connect directly from the Parma Hospital website www.ao.pr.it.

Wednesday 19th April geriatrician Maria Modugno and nurse Namir Megadmini are available to speak of palliative care in the main female neoplasms. To participate, call the number 0521 703318 from 14.00 to 15.30.

On 19, 20 and 21 April, from 14.30 to 16we talk about problems related to the growth, development and puberty of girls and adolescents with the pediatrician Maria Elisabeth Street, Maddalena Petraroli and Viviana Dora Patianna. Booking via e-mail at [email protected], the reference number to call on the day of the appointment is 0521 702722.

PUBLIC MEETINGS AND CONSULTANCY IN THE HOSPITALS OF VAIO AND BORGOTARO

Monday 17th April from 14.30 to 16.30, at Vaio hospital (Fidenza), room B, block N, public meeting titled open access “The pelvic floor in different ages of women: prevention and treatment of the main dysfunctions”, conducted by gynecologists Enrica Bertola and Giorgia Pasqui together with midwife Marta Marziani. At the end, for the women who participate in the meeting, are foreseen individual and free interviews with the professionals. For information, write to [email protected]

Tuesday 18th April from 14.30 to 17, at the Medically Assisted Procreation Center (second floor, section M Vaio Hospital), free consultations with the professionals of the Center directed by Lorenzo Barusi, on the themes of infertility and assisted procreation. To partecipate, reservations are required on 0524 515920. For information, write to [email protected]

Tuesday 18th April, telephone interviews with the gynecologist Francesca Bergia, to receive information and advice on vaccination against Papilloma Virus (HPV), HPV screening, paptest, colposcopy, conizations. You don’t need a reservation, just call the number 0524 515702 from 2.30pm to 4.30pm.

Friday 21st Aprilfrom 15.30 to 17, in the waiting room of the polyclinics, at the Santa Maria di Borgotaro hospitalpublic meeting with free access “The pelvic floor in different ages of women: prevention and treatment of the main dysfunctions”, conducted by gynecologists Enrica Bertola and Giorgia Pasqui together with midwife Marta Marziani. For information, write to [email protected]

