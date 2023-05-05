AUSL | Communication and press

04/05/2023 – “Accelerate action together – Save lives, clean your hands”. It recites like this, with an invitation to intensify the good habits they can save a lifethe slogan of the World Hand Hygiene Day, which, like every year, is celebrated on 5 maggio.

It is an appointment, promoted by theWorld Health Organizationwhich aims to underline the great importance global of this simple, but fundamental, health gesture. Hand hygiene, in fact, allows you to stop the spread of pathogens, such as viruses and bacteria, which can cause even serious illnesses. A’daily action which, together with vaccines, distancing and the use of masks, has contributed, for example, to building an effective embankment in the recent coronavirus pandemic. But it is always necessary keep attention and continue to raise awareness and inform on the importance of this habit, both in healthcare environments and in all other places of life.

Also to Parma and provincelike every year, theCompany Usl e the University Hospital have organized some initiatives, for inform and raise awareness operators and citizens on the occasion of World Day.

“Hand hygiene is a simple habit, but at the same time very important. – commented the sub health commissioner of the Ausl, Peter Pellegrini, and the medical director of the University Hospital Nunziata D’Abbiero –. This awareness – they concluded – it is a heritage to be preserved and, as the slogan of this edition states, intensified and practiced, to safeguard collective health“.

The initiatives of the Local Health Authority

To raise awareness among the population and staff, the Ausl puts in place various tools, created by the Hospital and Territory Clinical Government Unit in collaboration with the Hand Hygiene Corporate Group. During the day of May 5, the health workers of the Vaio and Borgotaro hospitals and other Ausl structures starting from Houses of Health they will wear a bib that reads the slogan “Health is in our hands”, to underline the importance that hand hygiene has on health. Also on the same day, some will be distributed practical guidesdedicated especially to patients and caregiverswith indications and advice on infection prevention through effective hand sanitization. Download the information brochure.

Instead, it is dedicated to health personnel the posting, in the guardhouses of the hospital wards and in the Health Homes, of some information posterswith indications on the correct use of gloves. Look at the poster. This protective device avoids direct contact with biological materials or chemical agents, thus protecting the operator from possible contamination. But to ensure their effectiveness, gloves must be used appropriately and without forgetting that hand hygiene remains the main measure of infection prevention. Furthermore, the Local Health Authority adheres to MAppERthe specific web platform, which allows the collection and analysis of data relating to operators’ participation in the 5 moments of hand hygiene.

The Major Hospital turns orange

The Preventive Medicine, Hospital Hygiene and Hygienic Health Safety service in collaboration with the Clinical Governance, Risk Management and Quality Coordination and Accreditation unit, launches an awareness campaign to draw attention to the hand hygiene practice: the hospital health workers will be the testimonials and on May 5th they will wear orange ribbons to be affixed to the uniformas a symbolic gesture. In the wards they will be present information posters with the WHO slogan to encourage an improvement in adhesion among those involved in assistance practices.

Even the “Pietro Barilla” Children’s Hospital adheres to the initiative involving patients hospitalized in the hand washing game, a moment of leisure that can become an important health education intervention. Children will also be able to express their creativity by writing little thoughts or drawing drawings on the theme, using the poster that bears the words of the “Clean Hands Rhyme”. The initiative, carried out in collaboration with the Giocamico Association, will end with the exhibition of the artistic works on a bulletin board in the atrium of the Children’s Hospital and the creation of a video which will be available on the hospital website.