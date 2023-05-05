AUSL | Communication and press

28/04/2023 – A month of events, meetings, training courses on the delicate role of those who take care of a loved one who is not self-sufficient: May is the month dedicated to family caregiverspillars for well-being and for the fragile person and, in general, for our welfare system.

Elderly, disabled, in difficulty or sick people can count on these fundamental figures at various levels: from emotional to psychological needs, from physical to welfare needs, family caregivers, free of charge, take care of their loved ones, often sacrificing their time and energy for nothing in return. Value their daily commitment and offer a space for reflection, listening and discussion on opportunity and on resources present in the Parma area and province to support them and so the goal of the numerous initiatives which will be organized throughout the month in the Parma area and province.

“The family caregiver – commented Anahi Alzapiedidirector of the Social-Health Care Activities of the Parma Local Health Authority – it is the point of reference for assistance to the sick or non-self-sufficient person. This role however – continued Lifter – it is still little known and, above all, still little supported. For this reason we have thought of a series of initiatives and events dedicated to those who take care of their loved ones in difficulty: it is our specific desire not to make these people feel alone”.

“May Family Caregiver Month” And promoted by the Directorate of Social-Health Activities of the Ausl of Parma, in collaboration with the network of social and health services, local authorities, voluntary organizations and the third sector and develops around the “Caregiver Day”, a day that the Emilia-Romagna Region dedicates every 27 May to those who assist their family members.

This is the calendar of events, open to the whole community, in the four districts of the province.

TRAINING/INFORMATION COURSE FOR FAMILY CAREGIVERS

ASP Parma – Sportello Clissa – in collaboration with the Municipality of Parma, organizes the House in the Villa Ester district via Constituente 15 a Parma, a training course dedicated to caregivers. The course will start with a minimum number of 10 participants. It is necessary to REGISTER by calling 338.3626241 or by writing to the email [email protected] It is possible to participate with children or with the assisted person because there will be spaces for entertainment and activities for them. Here are the details of the course

This is the calendar of appointments, which will be held from 17.30 to 19.30 on the days of:



Thursday 11 May – The role of the caregiver

– The role of the caregiver Thursday 18 May – Emotional needs and stress management

– Emotional needs and stress management Thursday 25 May – The network of services and support opportunities

SCHOOL FOR CAREGIVER ON LINE

Training meetings for family members of people with dementia edited by the Cognitive Disorders Center of Parma in collaboration with the Italian Association of Alzheimer’s Disease (AIMA) section of Parma. To participate write to [email protected] or call AIMA on 342.1116983. Download the complete program

The meetings will be held on the ZOOM platform, from 17.30 to 19on the following days:

Tuesday 2nd May – Introduction to the disease

– Introduction to the disease Monday 8 May – Cognitive and behavioral disorders

– Cognitive and behavioral disorders Tuesday 16th May – Cognitive stimulation and maintenance of autonomy

– Cognitive stimulation and maintenance of autonomy Monday 22nd May – Support for caregivers, the AIMA association

– Support for caregivers, the AIMA association Monday 29 May – Modern palliative care and shared planning

– Modern palliative care and shared planning Tuesday June 6th – The personal services network of the Municipality of Parma and the projects shared with families

YOUNG CAREGIVERS

in Langhirano, at the IISS Gadda – via XXV Aprile 8, Thursday 18 May, at 13.00, a focus group by title “Recognizing Young Caregivers” to raise teachers’ awareness of young people who find themselves having care responsibilities that are inappropriate for their age and how best to support them.



CAREGIVERS OF PEOPLE WITH DEMENTIA: THE “DROPS OF MEMORY” AND “THURSDAY TEA” MEETINGS



All’Vaio hospital a series of meetingsorganized by the Cognitive Disorders Center of the District of Fidenza, for i family members of people with cognitive impairment. In Room A, from 14.30 to 16.30, the professionals of the Ausl will be available (download the complete program):

Tuesday 16th May – Clinical aspects of dementias: disorders of the cognitive sphere

– Clinical aspects of dementias: disorders of the cognitive sphere Thursday 18 May – Clinical aspects of dementias: behavioral disorders

– Clinical aspects of dementias: behavioral disorders Tuesday 23 May – Communication with the elderly affected by cognitive disorders

– Communication with the elderly affected by cognitive disorders Thursday 25 May – Time and relationship management in patient care

– Time and relationship management in patient care Tuesday 30 May – Assistance for the elderly with cognitive impairment: services, quality of life and the role of Palliative Care

– Assistance for the elderly with cognitive impairment: services, quality of life and the role of Palliative Care Thursday 25 May at 16 at Health home of San Secondo for the cycle “Thursday tea” the meeting will be held “The person with cognitive disorders: the central role of the family caregiver”. Plan

ANMIC INCONTRA I CAREGIVER

The National Association of Disabled Civil Maimed (AMNIC) organizes at the Giardino di Luana, in via Stirone 4 a Parmathree public meetings at 17.30. Here the detailed program

Thursday 18 May – “Responsibilities of the professional caregiver. What to expect and how much to expect from those who assist a loved one”



– “Responsibilities of the professional caregiver. What to expect and how much to expect from those who assist a loved one” Thursday 25 May – “Love is a simple thing. Recognition and expression of the affective and sexual dimension of people with disabilities”

– “Love is a simple thing. Recognition and expression of the affective and sexual dimension of people with disabilities” Thursday 8 June – “The protection of the family caregiver. The regulatory aspects and the rights actually required for those who assist a person with disabilities”



– “The protection of the family caregiver. The regulatory aspects and the rights actually required for those who assist a person with disabilities” Furthermore, Tuesday 23 May at the Fornovo Health House ANMIC will be present with an information desk for all citizens.

DISABILITY AND MOVEMENT

The Italian Multiple Sclerosis Association (AISM) – Provincial section of Parma invites citizens to its headquarters, in Piazzale San Sepolcro 3 a Parma, Saturday May 27, at 3 pm, at the public meeting “Move me: tips to facilitate the movement of people with disabilities”.



STAFF MEETINGS – Territorial Desk for Family Assistants and Training

STAFF – Territorial Desk for Family Assistants and Training organizes two public meetings in the South-East District:

Tuesday 23 May ore 16.30 Library of the Municipality of Felino Via Giuseppe Verdi 4 “The PERSON beyond dementia: listening and welcoming” with psychologist Vania Martinelli.

ore 16.30 Via Giuseppe Verdi 4 “The PERSON beyond dementia: listening and welcoming” with psychologist Vania Martinelli. Tuesday 30 May 16.30 Meeting room Health House of Langhirano Via Roma 42/1 “Prevention of burn-out in caregivers: the importance of taking care of yourself” with the psychologist Chiara Castelli.

PUBLIC ASSISTANCE MEETINGS BORGOTARO-ALBARETO

Monday 15th May 20.30 Public Assistance via Torresana 2 a Borgotaro meeting aimed at local voluntary associations on “Caregiver Program”

20.30 Public Assistance via Torresana 2 a meeting aimed at local voluntary associations on “Caregiver Program” Wednesday 24 and Monday 29 May Hospital of Borgotaro information booth, in collaboration with local voluntary associations.

INAUGURATION OF THE COMMUNITY POINTAT – VAIO HOSPITAL



In the context of Parma Welfare project Thursday 25 May at 11 a.m. will be inaugurated at the Vaio hospital new community point, an open and free space for welcoming and listening to everyone, thanks to the work of volunteers. Event in collaboration with CSV Emilia.

OTHER INITIATIVES

Saturday 6th May 9.30 am Civic Hall “The Ice House” – Piazza Pincolini Fontanellato public meeting “The House of Health: the integrated management of chronic pathologies”. Download the program

Thursday 18 May 9.30 am Casa La Tenda via Coduro 9/c Confidence – public meeting “The centrality of the family caregiver in care pathways. Projects to support caregivers in the Fidenza district”. Organized by the Fidenza district in collaboration with the associations Alzheimer’s Support Group and People of Diversity Sharing Group of Fidenza and CSV Emilia

Information booths from the Caregiver associations in the Health Homes/Communities of the area throughout the month of May (The calendar is available here).