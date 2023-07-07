AUSL | Communication and press

07/07/2023 – Valuing the experience of mental illness to transform it and put it a disposition of other people affected by similar frailties, with a view to support, listening and sharing.

This is the goal and the role of the”Expert Peer Support Counselor (ESP)”: it’s about a professional That supports professionals in mental health services, actively collaborating in the paths of treatment and recovery from psychiatric pathologies. In fact, the ESP is a person who has in turn been a user of mental health services and who has decided to put his experience at the service of other patients: in this way, at the end of the training course, he can offer future users those solutions that are useful for face and overcome difficulties caused by mental illness.

Last July 7, at the headquarters of the Integrated care department of Mental Health and Pathological Addictions (Dai-Smdp) of the Local Health Authority of Parmathe certificate awarding ceremony was held for sixteen operators who have passed the theoretical and practical modules of the first training course in the province of Parma for this profile.

It was the Ausl professionals themselves, together with the trainers of Enaip to carry out the teachings of the course, with a total duration of 150 hours and financed by Cariparma Foundation with the collaboration of Social Solidarity Consortium.

The certificates were delivered by Alessio Saponarohead of the Mental health and pathological addictions area of ​​the Emilia-Romagna Region, in the presence of the extraordinary commissioner of the Local Health Authority Massimo Fabiof the Dai-Smdp director and sub health commissioner of the Ausl Peter PellegriniOf Anthony Balestrinodirector of the Parma district of the Ausl, of the director of Enaip Parma Liliana LariniOf Ilaria Gandolfi, vice president of the Itaca Parma Project, di Fabio Facinipresident of the Social Solidarity Consortium, of the councilor of the Municipality of Parma in charge of the integration policies between hospital and territories Antonio Nouvenneby the president of the Cariparma Foundation Franco Magnani and the president of the Tommasini Foundation, Marcella Saccani.

“The profile of the ESP counselor guarantees added value for users and families of mental health services – commented the director of Dai-SMDP Peter Pellegrini – because it promotes greater confidence in accessing services and more adherence to the proposed treatment pathways. Anyone who has experienced hardship is aware of how useful it is to confront someone who has overcome the same hardship”. “This professional figure – concluded Pellegrini – it also offers valuable collaboration to the operators of our services, strengthening their attention towards users and their families”.

The working areas in which ESP guidance counselors will be able to operate are diverse and range from the rehabilitation to the cultural and accompaniment fields, with possible placements in public structures, in the private social sector and in cooperatives, as well as in voluntary associations, where this figure will be destined, in near future, to acquire more and more importance and value.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

