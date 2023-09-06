AUSL | Communication and press

09/05/2023 – One hydromolecular shower per personal hygiene at the bedside dedicated to the clients of the Operational Unit (OU) of Anesthesia and resuscitation and of the OU of First aid and emergency medicine of the Vaio hospital. And the dono delivered on Tuesday 5 September to hospital managers, which was purchased thanks to all the people, associations and businesses that joined the fundraising promoted by the association Together for Health of Salsomaggiore.

“I thank all those who have generously joined the fundraising organized by Together for Health of Salsomaggiore – Maximus said Fabiextraordinary commissioner Ausl Parma at the delivery and thanksgiving ceremony – Associations, companies, private citizens who, by donating this equipment, have shown great attention to the patient and provided concrete help to the staff of the Vaio hospital, a structure that has always been characterized by its ability to humanize treatment.”

The initiative, which kicked off with the traditional “Firefly” organized in June last year, saw the adhesion of: association Together for Health of Salsomaggiore, cycling association Velo club Fidenza 1948, association among the pensioners of the Cassa di Risparmio di Parma, Rotary club of Salsomaggiore, company Gas Sales srl of Alseno (PC), CRAL Bormioli Luigi of Fidenza, CRAL of Local Health Authority of Parma, Gustincanto Of Confidence and mr Giorgio Cavalli of Salsomaggiore. The great generosity of all has made possible the purchase of this innovative equipment worth 23.790 euro.

Present at the ceremony Sergio Lusardi, president Together for Health of Salsomaggiore and vice president of the Rotary club of Salsomaggiore. “It is with satisfaction that we deliver the hydromolecular shower – he highlighted Lusardi – High-tech equipment, capable of facilitating and fulfilling personal hygiene, skin care, an organ of vital importance”.

“Thank you all for this gesture of solidarity, confirming how important it is to be united and how much we can do together – concluded Luke Musile Tanzimunicipality mayor of Salsomaggiore – Thanks to the Vaio hospital staff for their daily work.”

The hydromolecular shower it’s a device portable capable of dispensing atomised water, i.e. reduced in very fine droplets. I advantages compared to the traditional shower, they are numerous, as he explains Monica Abbatiello director of health professions for the hospital activities of the Local Health Authority of Parma “The hydromolecular shower, in addition to cleansing delicately, leaving the skin hydrated, soft and perfumed, allows hygiene to be carried out at the patient’s bed, uncovering one area at a time to guarantee greater confidentiality and with great precision, allowing you to protect any dressings and drainage. Furthermore, with this equipment it is possible to carry out accurate and complete personal hygiene with only half a liter of water”.

The hydromolecular shower is assigned to the Anesthesia and Intensive Care Unit and to the First Aid and Emergency Medicine Unit, departments which, in addition to being logistically close, assist people with pathologies in the acute phase and in critical health conditions, for which the management of hygiene at the bed is particularly indicated. The health personnel of the two operating units has already been Format for correct use of the new device, which is therefore ready to go into operation.

Only in 2022, the Department of Anesthesia and resuscitation recorded approx 1,100 days of hospitalizationper 70 people hospitalizedwhile the Emergency medicine in the same year he had 324 hospitalizations, con over 2,600 days of hospitalization.

