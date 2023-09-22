Home » AUSL | Communication and press
09/21/2023 – As part of the Heart Day which is celebrated all over the world on September 29th, the open week promoted by the Onda Foundation dedicated to promoting information, prevention and early diagnosis of cardiovascular diseases.

Wednesday 27 Septemberthe Major’s medical specialists Emilia Solinas, Giovanna Pela e Rossella Giacalone they will be available to citizens for personalized video consultations on the main topics related to heart diseases. The reservation free individual interviews are available by 1pm on Monday 25 September by writing via e-mail to openweek@ao.pr.it. Once you have completed registration, you will receive a personal link to access the video consultation.

In the Vaio and Borgotaro hospitals, always Wednesday 27 September, i cardiologi of the Cardiology and Coronary Intensive Care Unit directed by Giovanni Tortorella will be available to citizens for telephone interviews on the topics of cardiovascular prevention, heart attack and valvular diseases.

Consultations are freeAnd reservation requiredby email to ezanardi@ausl.pr.it, indicating your name and telephone number, or by calling the number from Monday to Friday from 9 to 12 0524.515638.

This year in Parma, Heart Day is characterized by a rich program of events, conferences and awareness-raising initiatives, aimed at healthcare workers, patients and citizens, organized by the structures of the cardio-thoracic vascular department of the Parma University Hospital , directed by Francesco Nicolinitogether with the Cardiology and Coronary Intensive Care unit directed by Giovanni Tortorella.

