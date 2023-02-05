02/02/2023 – The fight against cancer is a priority objective of our entire community and of the Health Authorities which invest in prevention, treatment, technologies and research to increase the life prospects for the main cancer pathologies. And Emilia Romagna is among the Italian regions with the highest 5-year survival for breast, colorectal and lung cancer. Furthermore, the introduction of regional screenings, carried out in Parma and its province by the Local Health Authority, has proved to be a precious ally in the fight against female and colorectal cancers, as it has greatly reduced the possibility of having a diagnosis in an advanced stage .

And if early diagnosis, the continuous progress of research and therefore of therapies make it possible to achieve appreciable results on life prospects, it must be added that reducing the risk factors of tumor pathologies depends above all on us. A balanced diet, regular physical activity and no smoking are some healthy habits that you practice every day to help us live well in the present and lay solid foundations for a healthy future.

With health professionals, the appointment is in Piazza Garibaldi

On the occasion of World Cancer Day, which is celebrated on Saturday 4 February, i professionals from the two Parma health authorities take to the streets and meet the citizens, with a double date in Piazza Garibaldi, in Parma and Fidenza from 10 to 12.

In Parma, the health personnel of the Medical Oncology ward of the Ospedale Maggiore promoted an awareness-raising initiative involving the professionals of the anti-smoking centers to invite everyone to “put their face” in a commitment to improve their lifestyle in the fight against cancer: three main objectives, the first of which is to quit smoking, which causes 70% of lung cancer, and not only, but also to exercise and maintain the right weight.

In Fidenza, professionals involved in screening renew the invitation to citizens to join the programs offered free of charge for the prevention and early diagnosis of colorectal cancer and female cancer. While the oncology doctors illustrate the guaranteed treatment paths in the hospitals of Vaio and Borgotaro.

The initiative is implemented in collaboration with the Municipality of Parma and the Municipality of Fidenza.

Adhering to screening saves lives

The numbers prove it: adhering to screening saves lives. But even better results could be obtained if all citizens accepted the invitation to take the exams offered periodically and free of charge.

At the provincial level, with the last round of screening for colorectal cancer (two years 2020-2021) it was possible to find, out of about 1,700 colonoscopies performed, 1.6% of tumors in the early stage, therefore easily treatable and polyps removed in 25% of cases, for preventive purposes.

Last year alone, out of about 33,000 mammograms performed as part of breast cancer screening, about 200 malignancies were diagnosed, most of them small. Finally, in the context of cervical screening, again in 2022, around 15,100 first-level tests were carried out (HPV test and pap-test) which led to the diagnosis of 14 tumours, 10 of which in the early stage, that is, it allows for local treatment. Of the remaining 4 cases, half were diagnosed in women who had not regularly adhered to screening.

Staying healthy is up to us

To reinforce this message, the campaign “together with you” for the Oncology Center, in collaboration with the Parma Union of Industrialists and the Munus Foundation of the Parma community, has proposed to interested companies a “Challenge in 21 days” or three weeks to acquire three good habits: healthy food, physical activity and above all no smoking. Participating companies are invited to put into practice one of the activities proposed by Parma’s medical oncology professionals, or to add others, with an invitation to take photos or make videos to post them on social networks and thus create a community that thinks about well-being of colleagues and employees.

A life-saving network close to home

“Our goal as oncologists – declares Francis Leonardi Director of Medical Oncology at the University Hospital of Parma – is to spread the culture of primary prevention, because the first cure comes from the attention we dedicate to ourselves. The other cornerstone is secondary prevention or adherence to validated screenings, which are only those in which scientific evidence teaches us that an early diagnosis can save a life”.

No less important are the results of taking charge of the patient, integrated between professionals in order to offer the best therapeutic path for the specific pathology.

“A multidisciplinary work system – continues Leonardi – which has been the norm in Parma since 1995 and finds its full realization in the provincial oncological network, a fundamental node of the wider regional Onco-Hematological Network that we have been building for several years: a highly specialized Oncological Center, which in the future structure under construction will combine Oncology , Hematology and Radiotherapy, and an integrated network of professionals that develops throughout the area with outpatient clinics and administration centers in the Health Homes to bring the best therapies closer to the patient’s home”.

“And precisely with these aims, for several years, oncological day hospitals have also been operating in the hospitals of Vaio and Borgotaro – he claims Ephraim was converted head of the oncological day hospitals of the Ausl – where the person is accompanied in the care and checks that are necessary, through courses organized to offer the best response to health needs, close to home”. “The oncological day hospitals – concludes Conversi – with the diagnostic and therapeutic outpatient clinics are an integral part of the provincial oncological network that the two Parma Health Authorities are building together”.