AUSL | Communication and press

29/09/2023 – “Breastfeeding and work: protecting both makes the difference for families” and the him from the World Breastfeeding Week 2023, the international event which has come together with the health authorities of Parma – ASL and University Hospital – together with Municipalities and voluntary associations of Parma and the provincein a rich calendar of initiatives from 2 to 19 October with a single objective: promote and support breastfeeding.

The heart of the proposed events are i flash mob “Let’s breastfeed together”, to which new mothers who can participate by breastfeeding their babies in squares and public places are invited, together with volunteers and health professionals. It begins Tuesday 3 October in Monticelli Termewhere mothers are invited to flash mob “Let’s breastfeed together” from 10 at 12 in the courtyard of the library in via Marconi 13. We continue a little on October 7, in Parma, in Piazza Garibaldi from 10 to 12, where all the professionals and volunteers who deal with protecting, promoting and supporting breastfeeding will also be present, with stories, images, readings and band dance to the notes of the Coro dei Malfattori. Attends the event Valeria Moscardino, Territorial Labor Directorate of Parma-Reggio Emilia, on the rights of new mothers. In case of rain, everything will take place under the Portici del Grano. Always the October 7, the flash mob it is organised also in Fidenza in Piazza Garibaldi from 9.30 to 12.30where an information stand will be set up with the participation of industry professionalsObstetrics-Gynecology and Pediatrics Unit of Vaio Hospital, family counseling centers and family center in the Fidenza district. In the morning the creative laboratory free and free for families “Coccole di latte”, where mothers can build their own breastfeeding necklace.

To join the flash mobs it is enough wear a white t-shirt. As always, are invited dads, little sisters, little brothers and grandparents can also participate!

“This year too, the program of initiatives is very rich and involves new mothers, healthcare workers and volunteers from hospitals and clinics in Parma and the province – recall the health directors of the local health authority and the university hospital, respectively Pietro Pellegrini e Sandra Rossi – Thus the commitment of our professionals in hospital and in the local area continues not only in assistance before, during and after childbirth, but also in raising awareness among citizens to remember how fundamental breastfeeding is for health and well-being of women and children”.

“In the square, as every year, there will also be operators from the Center for Families and voluntary associations who have been working alongside the health authorities for years, forming a precious network to support new parents in such a special moment in family life – underlines the councilor for social policies of the Municipality of Parma, Ettore Brianti – This year’s theme is also of great urgency because it calls for a concrete commitment from everyone to guarantee effective support for breastfeeding in the workplace”.

World Breastfeeding Week (Sam) includes not only flash mobs but also information points, expressive-creative workshops, readings for children, traveling photographic exhibitions, public and online meetings with experts and health professionals.

The initiatives are sponsored by all the municipalities of the province of Parma e from the University of Parma and are organized in collaboration with the Interprovincial Order of Midwives of Parma and Piacenza, ASP District of Fidenza, Center for families in the South-East Pedemontana Sociale District and the associations: Futura ODV,

Life Help Center, Colibrì, Famiglia Più, Family-Generare Workshops Project

Community, LiberaMente, Culturalmente, Emc2 onlus, Coro dei Malfattori and the collaboration of Foto Glamour.

Il complete program of the initiatives is available here

