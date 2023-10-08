AUSL | Communication and press

04/10/2023 – The regional event returns to Parma for the third consecutive year “Keep your heart in shape”. The equipped mobile clinic arrives Saturday October 7 in Garibaldi square dove from 10am to 6pm the professionals of the two health companies – ASL and University Hospital – offer interested citizens a free check-up without reservation. In particular, the following are offered: the determination of the lipid structure, through a simple sampling of a drop of capillary blood, the detection of the main vital parameters, such as blood pressure and body mass index (BMI), and the screening of asymptomatic atrial fibrillation. These tests allow you to evaluate the level of cardiovascular risk with a final personalized counseling by the cardiologist. If the risk level is high, the citizen is iadvised to contact your general practitioner and, if necessary, a visit is guaranteed in the cardiology clinics of Maggiore or Vaio Hospital.

From an analysis of the Italian population by risk factors, a rather worrying picture emerges: 18% of Italians are hypertensive, there are 10 million smokers, 3 million 200,000 diabetics and 6 million obese people (source: Istat, 2019) .

“Heart health comes through correct lifestyles, therefore a balanced diet, regular physical activity, no smoking – they say in unison Luigi Vignali director of Interventional Cardiology at the Ospedale Maggiore e Giovanni Tortorella director of the Cardiology Unit of Vaio Hospital – It is necessary to reiterate the importance of prevention and establish a series of virtuous behaviors at the basis of a healthy lifestyle. Identifying risk factors and being aware of your health status is the first step in protecting your heart and preventing serious cardiovascular events such as acute myocardial infarction and stroke. It is also equally important to undergo regular check-ups, simple tests like those offered free of charge with this initiative.”

Not only. In addition to the mobile clinic, there will also be in Piazza Garibaldi information gazebos where health professionals, cardiologists and doctors from the Public Health Department, are available to citizens to provide any useful information on good practices for a correct lifestyle and heart health. This year too the initiative will be enriched by the presence of Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation instructors of the Bios Center of the University Hospital which will make mannequins and defibrillators available for practical exercises.

At 15.30Massimo will also participate in the initiative Fabigeneral director of the University Hospital and extraordinary commissioner of the ASL, Michele Guerramayor of the Municipality of Parma and Raffaele Doniniregional councilor for health policies.

Last year, with “Keep your heart in shape” they were insured oltre 500 screening. “Keep your heart fit” is an initiative promoted by Emilia Romagna regioncreated by the two healthcare companies of Parma with the patronage of the Municipality of Parmawhich granted the use of Piazza Garibaldi, and the collaboration of Iren for the contribution necessary for the operation of the mobile clinic.

