AUSL | Communication and press

04/10/2023 – Il October 10th and the World Mental Health Day. An appointment that this year the integrated mental health and pathological addictions department of the Local Health Authority of Parma celebrates with a rich program of initiativesorganized at Citadel Park in Parma and the Vigheffio farm.

“The objective is to promote mental health as an essential component of individual and collective well-being and raise awareness in the community against social stigma and prejudice linked to mental illnesses“, explains the director of the integrated mental health and pathological addictions care department and health sub-commissioner of the Local Health Authority, Pietro Pellegrini.

On the morning of October 10th in Parma at the Cittadella Park and then from afternoon to evening at the Fattoria di Vigheffio it will be possible to participate in engaging sporting and cultural initiatives, with activities and demonstrations, workshops, information stands, exhibitions, music and theatre. The whole event is promoted by “Recovery college”a project of the Mental Health department of “meeting and exchange as equals puts people, their families, caregivers, neighbors, friends and more generally the social context at the center, to grow together in skills and responsibilities”.

IN THE CITADEL

It begins at 10 am in the Cittadella in Parma with the presentation of the day and greetings from the authorities: the mayor of Parma Michele Guerra, the municipal councilor Marco Bosi, the health sub-commissioner of the AuslPietro Pellegrini, the director of the Parma District of the Local Health AuthorityAntonio Balestrino.

They will follow the “Walk in the park”, open to high school students organized by the Group of montagnaterapiain collaboration with Italian Alpine Club; and football tournamentopen to high school students, organized by the “Và Pensiero” Association with the participation of the Parma Special team of Parma Calcio 1913in collaboration with UISP Parmaactivity of rugbya cura of the “Sostegno Ovale” Association in collaboration with Rugby Colorno e “Young yoga”edited by the Child and Adolescent Neuropsychiatry Operational Unit of the Local Health Authority.

In Lostello, inside the Cittadella Park, exhibition of cartoons by Gianluca Foglia “Fogliazza”outcome of the meeting between the designer and a technical committee of ESP social orientations (experts by experience) and video projection “L’orchestra Pistapòci” of the CEM LIRA in collaboration with the Center for the diagnosis, treatment and study of communication and socialization disorders of the Local Health Authority.

AT THE VIGHEFFIO FARM

At the Fattoria di Vigheffio (Strada di Vigheffio 17 – Collecchio) at 1pm the cooperative Avalonon the occasion of the 35th year of activity, offers a lunch by invitation to all the protagonists of the “Day”.

The afternoon continues at 3pm with greetings from the authorities, including the mayor of Collecchio Maristella Galli and the councilor of Cariparma Foundation, Marcella Saccani, the extraordinary commissioner of the Local Health Authority Massimo Fabiand the presentation of the new programming of “Recovery college”.

To follow, at the same time: creative workshops organized by third sector bodies, expositive spaces in collaboration with the Road Unit of the Parma Local Health Authority, a theater workshop a cura of the “Fuori di Teatro” Associationa sporting demonstration of the Kju shin do kai Association and lots of music with funky group “Tequila Mauve”.

Download the detailed program.

Lenz Foundation, partner of the Department of Mental Health in many projects, participates in the celebratory event with the presentation of the project Performing Care RO.CA and video projection of Cerebral Apoplexy: click here for all the information



The day is among the initiatives planned for review “The health of mental health”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

