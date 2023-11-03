AUSL | Communication and press

02/11/2023 – Take a walk! With this slogan they kick off in Parma and its province 10 walking groups organized by UISP in collaboration with the Local Health Authorityfor a total of 30 outings per group on a weekly or biweekly basis. Many appointments, all in the name of well-being and conducted by walking leader specially trained.

Walking regularly is good for your health at any age, it’s an opportunity to leave the house, be together, stay active. Doing regular physical activity helps prevent musculoskeletal diseases and, associated with correct lifestylesstarting from a healthy diet, is a panacea for keep the cardiovascular system healthy.

In the citythe walking groups leave next week: Tuesday 7 November, meeting at 7.20pm in via Jacobs (headquarters of the National Alpine Association), Thursday 9 meeting at 6.50pm in the car park on via Chiavari e Friday 10 November at 2.50 pm at the Ljubljana-San Lazzaro Community House in via XXIV Maggio.

A Sorbolo, Fidenza, Monticelli and Medesanothe first appointment is for Monday 6 November; in Sala Baganza and Collecchiothe walks they started on October 30th and 31st respectivelybetween Corniglio will be organised in spring.

The group meets to walk an urban or extra-urban route 5/6 km, in about 60 minutesthe. Indeed, the benefit of walking fit is achieved by maintaining an average distance of 1km every 10 minutes, ensuring that the effort produces a modest acceleration of the heartbeat. Each walking group includes 3 phases: warm-up, walking activity, stretching and cool-down.

Participating is simple: you must be in compliance with your UISP 2023-2024 membership, have a non-competitive medical certificate and write to segreteria@uispparma.it or call 0521/707411, communicating your desire to join.

The calendar

The initiative is organized in collaboration with the Municipalities of: Parma, Sorbolo-Mezzani, Fidenza, Montechiarugolo, Sala Baganza, Collecchio, Medesano and Corniglio.

