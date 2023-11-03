Home » AUSL | Communication and press
Health

AUSL | Communication and press

by admin

02/11/2023 – Take a walk! With this slogan they kick off in Parma and its province 10 walking groups organized by UISP in collaboration with the Local Health Authorityfor a total of 30 outings per group on a weekly or biweekly basis. Many appointments, all in the name of well-being and conducted by walking leader specially trained.

Walking regularly is good for your health at any age, it’s an opportunity to leave the house, be together, stay active. Doing regular physical activity helps prevent musculoskeletal diseases and, associated with correct lifestylesstarting from a healthy diet, is a panacea for keep the cardiovascular system healthy.

In the citythe walking groups leave next week: Tuesday 7 November, meeting at 7.20pm in via Jacobs (headquarters of the National Alpine Association), Thursday 9 meeting at 6.50pm in the car park on via Chiavari e Friday 10 November at 2.50 pm at the Ljubljana-San Lazzaro Community House in via XXIV Maggio.

A Sorbolo, Fidenza, Monticelli and Medesanothe first appointment is for Monday 6 November; in Sala Baganza and Collecchiothe walks they started on October 30th and 31st respectivelybetween Corniglio will be organised in spring.

The group meets to walk an urban or extra-urban route 5/6 km, in about 60 minutesthe. Indeed, the benefit of walking fit is achieved by maintaining an average distance of 1km every 10 minutes, ensuring that the effort produces a modest acceleration of the heartbeat. Each walking group includes 3 phases: warm-up, walking activity, stretching and cool-down.

Participating is simple: you must be in compliance with your UISP 2023-2024 membership, have a non-competitive medical certificate and write to segreteria@uispparma.it or call 0521/707411, communicating your desire to join.

See also  Which foods in the diet could alleviate the pain related to the disease that can affect the woman plus which foods to avoid

The calendar

The initiative is organized in collaboration with the Municipalities of: Parma, Sorbolo-Mezzani, Fidenza, Montechiarugolo, Sala Baganza, Collecchio, Medesano and Corniglio.

You may also like

OLYMPUS MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORP. – VIDEODUODENOSCOPE EVIS EXERA...

The Addictive Power of Ultra-Processed Foods: A New...

Marketing of RED MUULE “nicotine pouches”.

Bad weather in Tuscany, orange weather alert until...

Italian Scientists Make Breakthrough in Slowing Progression of...

When a sore throat is not harmless but...

Recognizing Excellence: Award-Winning Results of the Frailty Care...

Botulinum, what it is and how dangerous it...

The Silent Impact: Recognizing the Symptoms of Thyroid...

Nipple ointment for nursing mothers: Ökotest recommends products

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy