AUSL | Communication and press

03/11/2023 – Unveil potential and charm from the Laboratory medicine it is the purpose of European day dedicated to this activity, promoted by the EFLM (European federation laboratory medicine) and celebrated on November 5. An opportunity to shine the spotlight on a discipline, that of laboratory medicine, which often remains in the shadows, but which is evident essential to guide the diagnosis of numerous diseases.

Joins the European Day l’U.O. (Operational unit) of Clinical pathology of the Local Health Authority which is based in the Vaio hospitals in Fidenza and Santa Maria di Borgotaro. Only in first semester 2023 the structure insured overall over 1 million 400 thousand performancesregistering a +4,6% compared to the same period in 2022. The team of the Operational Unit is led by Louis Ippolito and is composed of 24 laboratory technicians, 8 biology, two administrative e a social-health worker.

The Clinical Pathology Unit of the Ausl guarantees analysis activities every day at hospitalized people in the two hospitals of Vaio and Borgotaro and to citizens who access the withdrawal points of the districts of Fidenza and Valli Taro Ceno.

The analysis laboratory is also committed to manage the tests foreseen in the provincial screening programs, free and voluntary, for the diagnosis of the hepatitis C virus and for the prevention and early diagnosis of colorectal and breast cancer. Not only that: another important area in which analysis laboratory professionals operate in synergy with family doctors, both hospital and general practitioners, is that of surveillance of so-called microorganisms sentinelwhich consists in the laboratory identification of those germs that develop following the antibiotic resistance.

“On the day dedicated to Laboratory Medicine – he claims Louis Ippolito – I think it is important to underline how the professionals in the analysis laboratory, whom I thank for their work, also accompany the patient throughout the treatment process, not just providing a simple report, but diagnostic information useful for all medical disciplines and sometimes vital in emergency situations . Without to forget – concludes Ippolito – how much the Covid pandemic has affected our business, with sudden and significant organizational changes, which have led us to equip ourselves with new instruments suited to the diagnostic needs of the moment, such as molecular and antigenic swabs or analyzes for the search for antibodies produced by the virus, maintaining the analytical quality of the service offered is high”.