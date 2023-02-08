08/02/2023 – And complete the communication project “Roundabouts of Health“ with the installation of 110 information boards in the main ones roundabouts and parks in Parma and its province. Born from the collaboration between Parma Ausl, Province of Parma, Foundation Monteparma ed Arim (Volunteer association for research and prevention of gastrointestinal diseases), the initiative has the important objective of increase the number of citizens who adhere to screening for prevention and early diagnosis of intestinal tract neoplasms, promoted by the Emilia-Romagna Region. With the installation of placardsslogans and logos of the regional program can be visible to all the users of Parma roads.

Dal 2005that is, since it started, lo screening allowed to reduce mortality for colorectal cancer 30%. An important result that it can be better, if membership increases. For this, all citizens between the ages of 50 and 69 must accept the invitation of the Ausl to do for freeevery two years, he tests for the detection of occult blood in the faeces.

The realization of the project “Le rotonde della salute” was possible thanks to the financial support of the Monteparma Foundationthat has donated a specific contribution to the association Arimand to collaboration with the Province of Parma which makes available road roundabouts, among those under its responsibility in the provincial road network, also providing for the installation of information signs by its Technical Services.

On the occasion of the installation of 3 signs in the roundabout at the junction between the SP 12 and the SP 63, Paul Bearsdirector of the Digestive Endoscopy and Gastroenterology Ausl Parma Unit, reiterated the importance of the colorectal cancer screening program. “Every year, in Parma and its province – he said Bears – there are about 500 new cases of colorectal cancer. Adhering to the prevention screening and early diagnosis of this neoplasm can really save your life. With this initiative, we want to raise awareness among citizens, so that adherence to the screening program will grow”

Great satisfaction also from the project partners. “Our Association – he highlighted Marzia Robuschi, President Arim – has the aim of promoting health, in the context of research and health prevention of gastrointestinal diseases. For this reason Arim came up with the project, designed to publicize screening. Thanks to the contribution of the Monteparma Foundation and the collaboration with the provincial administration, together with the local health authority, today we can say that the project has been completed.”

“World Cancer Day was celebrated on February 4 – he added Roberto Delsignore, Honorary President of the Monteparma Foundation – but just one day a year is not enough to instill awareness of the importance of prevention in people. For this reason, the Monteparma Foundation wanted to support the “Health roundabouts” project, to remind everyone, every day, that early diagnosis and prevention are fundamental in the fight against cancer.”

In the end Andrew Massari, President of the Province of Parma, praised “the wonderful collaboration between the Province, the Local Health Authority, Arim and the Monteparma Foundation which is bringing an important message to the roundabouts of the provincial roads, namely that prevention makes the difference against cancer”.

LO SCREENING

Lo screening for the prevention and early diagnosis of colorectal cancer serves to intercept and then remove any pre-tumor lesions (polyps) that can evolve into neoplasia, in addition to diagnose early tumors, in order to be able to intervene with effective treatments. If the disease is caught early, a full cure is more likely. For this reason, women and men aged 50 to 69, resident or domiciled in our Region are invited every two years to perform the fecal occult blood test, with a letter sent home by the Ausl. The screening test, as well as any other subsequent in-depth examinations, is free.

During the last round of screening, carried out in Parma and its province in the two-year period 2020-2021They were around 80,000 citizens invited to undergo the test for the search for occult blood in the faeces, of these 39,310 joined. The tests results positive They were just over 1,900: all these citizens have been offered to undergo colonoscopy, even if the positivity does not mean the presence of cancer. On about 1,700 colonoscopies performed, it was possible to find, 1.6% of early stage cancerstherefore easily treatable e remove polyps in 25% of casesfor preventive purposes.